Big wins for the aging population in 2024

By Jennifer Benson, AARP Massachusetts State Director

As we approach the end of the year, AARP Massachusetts has lots to celebrate. From comprehensive long-term care reforms to groundbreaking housing legislation, we’ve made strides in improving the lives of Bay State residents 50-plus in 2024.

One of the most impactful changes this year has been the overhaul of the long-term care industry. Governor Maura Healey signed into law a comprehensive reform package in September. The reforms strengthen regulations, mandate infection outbreak response plans, and address staffing issues through a career ladder and grant program. This legislation also imposes stricter controls on the involvement of private equity firms in the industry.

AARP Massachusetts played a pivotal role in advocating for these reforms, highlighting the need for accountability and high-quality care in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the urgency of these changes.

The Affordable Homes Act was another landmark piece of legislation that passed this year. It introduces significant changes to the regulation of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in Massachusetts. Previously, the construction of ADUs was subject to complex zoning laws that varied by municipality. The new law mandates by-right permitting for ADUs.

ADUs are seen as a crucial element in addressing the state’s housing shortage. The Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities projects that ADUs will add 10,000 new homes over the next five years. AARP knows ADUs offer financial benefits to homeowners, particularly retirees, and have a smaller environmental footprint.

In a significant victory for homeowners, Massachusetts enacted legislation making the practice of home equity theft illegal. This practice allowed cities and towns to seize homes to recover unpaid taxes and keep any surplus from the sale. The new legislation ensures that any excess funds from the sale of a home must be returned to the former homeowner after covering the debt and associated expenses.

AARP Massachusetts advocated for this change, arguing that it provides peace of mind to older residents, ensuring that the government can only take what is owed.

Our annual volunteer conference featured Sen. Ed Markey as the keynote speaker in April. Sen. Markey shared his personal caregiving story. He recounted how his father cared for his mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, at home rather than placing her in a nursing home. This experience highlighted the challenges and heroism of family caregivers and underscored the need for supportive policies.

This year we also got the chance to honor our volunteer State President Sandra Harris. Her term is up at the end of the year. She’s been the State President of AARP Massachusetts since 2019. She was honored with the 2024 AARP Massachusetts Andrus Award for Community Service. This award recognizes her dedication to advocating for the health, financial security, and personal fulfillment of Massachusetts residents aged 50 and over. Harris has been a vocal advocate against loneliness and has co-led the Massachusetts Coalition to Build Community and End Loneliness.

In 2024, AARP helped Massachusetts make significant progress in addressing the needs of our aging population and ensuring a better quality of life. We’ll keep advocating for the 50-plus population in 2025 by fighting fraud, supporting caregivers and making Massachusetts even more livable for people of all ages. Learn more about our fight at aarp.org/ma.

Jennifer Benson is the State Director for AARP Massachusetts.

