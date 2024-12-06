Jack’s Joke Shop kept Boston laughing for 85 years

By Sharon Oliver

BOSTON – Jack’s Joke Shop was so beloved that even Stewie on the animated TV sitcom series “Family Guy” promoted its novelty items like plastic cigars, a spinning bowtie and a headband simulating an arrow pierced through the skull. Although the series occasionally referenced South Attleboro as being the home of the store, it was located on Tremont Street in Boston and had moved four times since it opened in 1922.

Blind date launched a career

Harold “Hecky” Bengin operated Jack’s Joke Shop for over 55 years, six days a week until it closed in 2008. Bengin’s journey and devotion to humor began in 1948 after going out on a blind date with Phyllis Goldberg, daughter of Jack Goldberg, founder of Jack’s Joke Shop. The two married two years later and a 21-year-old Bengin took on the role of store manager of Jack’s Joke Shop.

In a 2012 interview with The Berkley Beacon, Bengin said that members of The Harvard Lampoon would visit the store each year to purchase gag gifts for initiation. According to Bengin, famous customers like Douglas Brinkley, Ed Bradley, Kevin Bacon and Glenn Frey of The Eagles often came through the shop’s doors in search of quirky items. Unfazed by their fame, Bengin said, “Ninety-nine percent of celebrities are just regular people with regular thoughts and worries.”

Loyal customers

For those who used to frequent the shop, it was a treasure trove of novelties that still brings back memories, as evident on Facebook and YouTube.

David Stagnone wrote:

“As a kid in Boston traveling the MBTA 67-80. Jack’s shop moved three times, so with that said, my best memories: Black gum, Nickel tacked to the floor, Coin on a string, best gaffs ever in the day. And Jack’s had theatre make up in the 70s. Best shop in Boston. God bless Jack’s.”

Jim Lee commented:

“They had a good assortment of stink bombs. Very realistic fake vomit and dog crap, too.

Does anyone remember something called A bag of Laughs?”

617 Gentleman recalled:

“I used to frequent here as a young man buying the small yellow baggies. He was always cracking jokes and in a pleasant mood. He squirted the fake mustard string at me. I can still remember the smell of the store. RIP to my youth and to the kind man who ran the store. It’s always better to make someone laugh.”

Owner joined in on the fun

The proprietor was also a jokester. Some found his sense of humor and ribbing funny. Others did not. Nevertheless, if anyone was on the hunt for whoopie cushions, exploding cigarettes, bug-filled ice cubes, bloody fingers, Halloween masks or itching powder then Jack’s Joke Shop was the place to visit. Despite the gross factor of some of these items, who doesn’t love a good prank?

Retailers of gag gifts and novelty merchandise have long existed and some like Spencer Gifts are franchised but Jack’s was Boston’s own. Rubber chickens and snakes in a can might have been hilarious decades ago, but as time progressed pulling pranks got more difficult. Practical jokers became more reluctant to spring gag items on someone who was sensitive or lacked a sense of humor. Fortunately, Jack’s Joke Shop survived a time when the world was not too sophisticated to be shocked into a good laugh.

Before the store shut its doors in 2008 after being in business for 85 years, long-time customers came in to pay their respects and say their final goodbyes to the saddened owner. Harold Bengin passed away on April 2, 2015, at the age of 84. As Bengin would say, “If it ain’t funny, it ain’t worth jack.”

