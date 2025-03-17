Shrewsbury woman helps seniors stay ‘fit for life’

By Evan Walsh

SHREWSBURY – “If we’re going to live longer, why not be happier and healthier?”

That question is posed by a Shrewsbury woman whose life has revolved around demystifying aging, supporting seniors, and educating elders. Through her television shows on Shrewsbury Media Connection and Westborough TV, Karen McKenzie has helped people stay “fit for life” and “on the move.”

“Aging is complex, and I want people to delay the time of disability as long as possible – through exercise, through information,” said McKenzie. “It’s very satisfying to know that I’m helping people. When people come up to me, I feel like I’m a movie star.”

Passionate about helping seniors

Originally from the Boston area, McKenzie moved to Shrewsbury in 1966. Always passionate about helping the senior population, she earned a degree from Worcester State University in health science, later receiving a certificate in gerontology. She worked as a Senior Fitness Specialist at The Willows in Westborough, managing a cutting-edge senior exercise room that was featured in the Boston Globe.

But, outside of her job, she didn’t see many places where seniors could get up-to-date information on how to improve their health and wellness. With a lively personality and a “go-getter” attitude, McKenzie decided to create the content herself. Her talk show “Seniors on the Move” was first taped at The Willows in 2004.

“I didn’t see anything for seniors. I wanted to get information out for seniors to make more intelligent decisions about their health. We also get into Alzheimer’s, fall prevention. I wanted folks to have health information and to educate themselves. I wanted to show the importance of movement and staying active,” said McKenzie. “And there’s so much to say, I never run out of ideas.”

200-episode milestone

Since 2004, McKenzie has recorded over 200 episodes of “Seniors on the Move.” During the pandemic, she wanted to give seniors an easy way to get active, so she started “Fit for Life with Karen,” a follow-along exercise program that hit the 200-episode mark in November.

In 1966, McKenzie was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, something she’s had to manage throughout her life. But diabetes has hardly stopped her. Between planning and recording her two highly acclaimed television shows, McKenzie volunteers for the town’s Memory Café and takes part in fall-prevention research.

“Reaching 200 episodes was a real feeling of accomplishment. People come up to me and tell me how much I’ve helped. I’m not doing it so people can see how great I am. Because of my disease, I wanted to live a long, clearer life, and I was just looking for information constantly,” she said.

And, as of now, there are no plans to stop filming.

