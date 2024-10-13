The Influence of Older Voters in the 2024 Election

By Jennifer Benson, AARP Massachusetts State Director

AARP has a long and proud history of non-partisan voter engagement. While we do not make endorsements or political contributions, we do encourage candidates to talk about what they would do to address the interests and concerns of older Bay State residents.

There’s a good reason politicians should listen; people 50-plus vote. In the 2018 and 2022 mid-term elections, the share of voters 50-plus was approximately four times that of voters under 30, (56% – 15% and 59 – 12%, respectively). In the 2020 presidential election, the share of voters 50-plus was nearly three times that of voters under 30 (53% – 18%). Not only will older voters likely continue to make up a larger share of the electorate in 2024, AARP polling shows that they are also much more motivated to vote. Eighty-five percent of voters 50-plus say they are extremely motivated to vote in 2024, compared to just 67% of younger voters.

Candidates who want to win should listen to older voters and address the issues that matter to them—like protecting Social Security, helping older adults live independently in their homes, and supporting the 48 million Americans and 780,000 Bay Staters who help care for aging parents, spouses, and other loved ones.

Voters aged 50-plus are counting on Social Security to help pay their bills in retirement. In AARP’s most recent survey of battleground Congressional Districts, an overwhelming majority (81%) said it was extremely or very important to their vote in November, and it was the number one issue for voters aged 65 and up.

Social Security is your money—you earned it through a lifetime of hard work. It is essential for helping to cover living expenses and pay your bills. If politicians don’t take action to protect and save Social Security in the next 10 years, your Social Security could be cut by 20 percent—an average of $4,000 a year. It’s time for both parties to come together and agree on a solution to fix the Social Security shortfall so we can protect the financial security of current and future generations.

We also found voters aged 50-plus say policies that help seniors live independently as they age are extremely or very important to their vote. In fact, we found that favoring these kinds of policies and supporting family caregivers improves performance for both parties on a generic Congressional ballot.

Family caregivers are the backbone of a broken long-term care system, helping with everything from buying groceries to managing medications to bathing and dressing—often putting their finances and jobs at risk. They provide over $600 billion in unpaid labor each year, saving taxpayers billions and keeping loved ones at home and out of costly nursing homes. AARP is fighting for solutions that will save caregivers time and money—and give them more support.

Voters 50-plus are the majority of voters in every election, and we are stretched to the limit. We want to see politicians address day-to-day challenges like caring for loved ones and protecting hard-earned Social Security.

If you have questions about voting, AARP is here to help; Check out aarp.org/mavotes for all the information you need to cast your ballot; from important deadlines to regulations on early voting and voting by mail.

Jennifer Benson began as AARP Massachusetts State Director in June. As State Director, Benson advocates for AARP’S 736,000 members and all residents 50-plus in the Commonwealth on critical priorities, such as strengthening Social Security, protecting seniors’ access to their doctors, and ensuring all Americans have independence and choice as they age. Previously, Benson served as a principal at TSK Associates, one of New England’s leading public affairs and government relations firms. Benson also served as president of the Alliance for Business Leadership (ABL), a non-profit coalition of business leaders focused on renewable energy, affordable housing, and transportation.

From 2009 to 2019 Benson served as State Representative for the 37th Middlesex District. During her time in office, she served as House Chair of the Joint Committees on Health Care Financing, State Administration and Regulatory Oversight, and Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure. Jennifer earned a Master in Public Administration from Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government, and a B.A. in Art History from Florida Atlantic University. She and her husband, Brent, are the parents of three grown children and live in Watertown.

