Spring is an ideal time to explore Wachusett Mountain

By Sandi Barrett

Contributing Writer

REGION – More than a wonderful spot to ski in winter, Wachusett Mountain State Reservation has lots to offer year-round. Springtime is on the horizon and it is time we peel back our winter layers, breathe the crisp vernal air, and revel in the longer days.

Mother Nature’s outdoor playground awaits—it is time to explore her annual awakening.

Wachusett Mountain Ski Area

As the warmer weather melts our packed powder or frozen granular snow depending on the day, Wachusett Mountain Ski Area finishes out the season with a bang. They typically call the ski season finished around the second weekend in April, which gives snow bunnies lots of spring downhill opportunities. Spring is a lovely time to hit the slopes. You can wear less gear, the sun provides copious amounts of vitamin D while you exercise, and the days are longer so you can ski longer.



Crazy ski celebrations like the annual Pond Skimming mark the end of the winter season. The crew carves out a large pond at the end of a ski run and fun-loving costumed skiers and boarders attempt to cross the water on their sticks. It’s like sailing across a giant slushy propelled only by your momentum from racing down the snow. Even non-skiers will get a deep belly laugh watching the snow-to-water antics. (visit https://www.wachusett.com/events/ for dates and times).



Wachusett Mountain Access Road

Beginning around Memorial Day, you can drive to the summit of Mount Wachusett. Enter through the DCR entrance—open 9:00 a.m. to sunset—it’s a half-mile from the ski area entrance.



Driving up the mountain road is prohibited when the ski trails are open. There is a nominal fee for vehicle access, but the views at the 2,006-foot peak are well worth the donation.

When the sky is clear, from the summit you can look east and see Boston, north and view Mount Monadnock, and west to peek at Mount Greylock.



Hiking Wachusett Mountain State Reservation

Spring hiking is a wonderful way to shake off cabin fever. While it does tend to be muddy and potentially icy going on the trails, well prepared trekkers will reap the benefits of working their winter frozen muscles.

Wachusett Mountain State Reservation offers hikers 17 miles of groomed trails. Meander through forested paths, stride across meadows and fields, stroll along ponds and lakes as you explore the 35 trails that crisscross the area. Make your way to the Wachusett Mountain Summit and Observation tower with several trails leading to the top.

The Mount Wachusett via the Balance Rock, Old Indian, and Semuhenna trails is a popular 3.8-mile route that takes you through various landscapes including the summit access road. Rated as moderate by AllTrails, this route does have a few challenging spots.

The Wachusett Mountain Loop hits the highlights including Echo Lake, Balance Rock, and the Wachusett Mountain summit. Considered a moderate trail, the six-mile loop will give you a great workout.





If you plan to hike Wachusett Mountain in the spring, observe standard hiking safety guidelines. In addition to water and snacks, pack insect repellent, sunscreen, and consider trekking poles as the trails are often rocky and riddled with tree roots.

Exploring Wachusett Mountain’s plants

There are two wonderful programs that encourage visitors to explore Wachusett Mountain’s natural gems. Exploring the local plants while you get outdoors gives purpose and meaning to your hikes.



The Wachusett Wildflowers list (https://www.mass.gov/doc/wachusett-wildflowers/download), curated by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, describes the beautiful flowers you will find while you explore the area. Evening Primrose, Trout Lily, and Tall Meadow Rue are just a few of the wildflowers you can find.

Additionally, Wachusett’s Green Giants download (https://www.mass.gov/doc/wachusetts-green-giants-tree-identification-brochure/download) on the state website lists ten easily spotted tree species on the Reservation. Cool Shagbark Hickory, sturdy Northern Red Oak, and quirky Pitch Pine trees line the trails and provide cover for the forest creatures.

Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary

Nestled near Wachusett Mountain Mass Audubon’s Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary offers 12 miles of trails and pathways to explore.



Manageable hikes like the 0.2-mile Otter Pond Trail or the half-mile South Meadow Trail are perfect for a quiet stroll. For the more adventurous hikers, the 1.8-mile Chapman Trail can be moderately challenging and connects with trails leading to Wachusett Mountain summit.

Spring programs offered by Mass Audubon at Wachusett Meadow include Yoga on the Trails, Woodcock Walk, Nighttime Noises, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Enjoy hiking trails in Massachusetts for every fitness level

Boston Harbor’s islands have overcome their dark past

Summer ‘skip-gen’ experiences to share with your grandchildren