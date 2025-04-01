From student to president: Frederick W. Clark Jr. of Bridgewater State University

By Nance Ebert

Contributing Writer

BRIDGEWATER – Frederick W. Clark Jr., the president of Bridgewater State University, has a stronger than usual bond to the university he leads, one that has endured virtually all of his adult life. He is a member of the class of 1983, as are three key members of his staff. And he met his wife, Carrie, a member of the class of 1985, there as well.

Clark is extremely passionate about his role and the many hats he wears, while acknowledging his humble beginnings as a student there five decades earlier.

One of six children in a Brockton family, he feels attending Bridgewater State College (known as a college and not a university at that time) was the gateway to opportunity. He wanted to be a lawyer in government and politics and studied political science.

Opening doors

Bridgewater State was founded in 1840 by Horace Mann. Clark is the 12th president to lead the university in its mission to open doors of opportunity for students that he feels he and his staff are privileged to serve.

“We relentlessly focus on the success of our students, and we continue to invest in personalized, innovative retention services that have not gone unnoticed,” Clark explained. “The Wall Street Journal ranked BSU in the top seven percent of all U.S. universities for advancing the social mobility of students, and in Massachusetts, we are fourth out of 100-plus universities for advancing the social mobility of our graduates,” he noted.

After graduating from BSU in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Clark went on to Suffolk Law School and received his Juris Doctor degree in 1986. He held many positions serving Bridgewater State prior to his presidency. Some of these roles included being a member and executive member of the Board of Trustees, vice chairman of the Bridgewater State Foundation and executive vice president and vice president of external affairs. He worked for over eighteen years for Congressman John Joseph Moakley as district director, legal counsel and Washington liaison officer. He also currently serves on several boards and committees.

A strong team

Clark said he has an incredible team, including cabinet members along with college deans. And the class of 1983 is well-represented on his staff. One former BSU classmate, Paul Jean, is the vice president for enrollment, marketing and communications. Jean was previously employed at a public relations firm in Boston and was “guilted “into coming to BSU to help tell the university’s story, Clark joked. Emmy award-winning television reporter David Robichaud, also a BSU ’83 graduate, is currently BSU’s assistant vice president for content strategy and development. Peg Campbell, another BSU class of ’83 member, is director of major gifts and planned giving.

“David is responsible for producing many of our videos and leads our social media in-house team,” Clark said. “We objectively have one of the best social media presences out there today and he expertly uses photos, video and print to tell the Bridgewater story.”

Program for 50-plus students

Another unique feature of BSU that Clark said he is proud of is its Senior College at Bridgewater State University. This program offers those age 50 and beyond to participate in both virtual and in-person classes while exploring new subjects, passions, knowledge and skills while engaging socially and making connections. It allows participants to enroll in as many courses as they like throughout the semester with a fee of just $95. These classes take place online, at the main campus, as well as at off-campus sites in Plymouth, Easton and Bridgewater.

“We have five hundred seniors currently participating and there are no grades. This is such a terrific resource, and we have gotten wonderful feedback from participants,” said Clark.

Connecting with the community

Clark said he is always looking for ways to connect with his students and truly enjoys getting out of his office. He explained that the best part of his job is interacting with the student body, and he does not hesitate to ride around in a golf cart talking to students and, perhaps even giving out free t-shirts, gloves, and other items.

“I am always looking for ways to help and serve this institution better,” Clark stated. “I cannot stress the importance of higher education. It helps build leadership skills and better citizens. People need an affordable option and that, too, is our mission. In the fall 2025 semester,” Clark noted, “the ‘Bridgewater Commitment’ will cover the full cost of tuition and mandatory fees for in-state students from families earning $125,000 or less.”

And the family tradition of attending Bridgewater State University has continued for the next generation of the Clark family. All three of Clark’s children have attended the university where their parents met as students. His two sons, Justin and Derek, have already graduated and his daughter, Reilly, is a senior.

For more information about Bridgewater State University visit https://www.bridgew.edu.

