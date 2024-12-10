Enchanting Christmas outings to put you in the holiday spirit

By Sandi Barrett

Contributing Writer

REGION – The Christmas season begins so early commercially, it can be difficult sometimes to maintain the cheerful spirit that embodies the holiday season. Across New England, there are beautiful examples celebrating the joy of Christmas and bringing the true meaning of the season back into our hearts.

Festival of Lights, Our Lady of LaSalette Shrine, Attleboro

The theme for the Christmas Festival of Lights this year is “Christ Be Our Light.” Featuring 135 new lighting displays, the true spirit of the season—bringing peace and hope to the world—shines brightly.

Night Lights: Color Cascade, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, Boylston

Stroll through meandering paths at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill’s glowing extravaganza. Illuminated landscapes that twinkle brightly are sure to amp up your holiday spirits. Along with a walk in the gardens, there will be holiday shopping, s’mores, and photo opportunities perfect for Christmas memories. Step back in time when outdoor skating in New England was the perfect way to spend a winter afternoon at the new skating rink.

Christmas Stroll, Nantucket

Celebrating 50 years of seasonal spirit, the Nantucket Noel and Christmas Stroll is a fun island getaway. Experience a European-style Christmas market ambiance without having to produce your passport. Christmas Stroll weekend, December 6-8, will fill your holiday cheer cup to the brim with seasonal joy.



Southwick Zoo Winter Wonderland, Mendon

Over four million twinkling lights will amaze young and young-at-heart visitors this holiday season. From singing penguins to a holiday variety show to a Santa meet-and-greet, it will certainly leave visions of sugar plums dancing in your dreams.



The Enchanted Holiday Show includes a sing-along with the Queen of Arendelle and the Spirit Queen, sure to entertain your Disney “Frozen” fans.



Waumbek Wonderland, Bretton Woods

Enjoy a wonderful pre-Christmas multi-gen celebration in New Hampshire surrounded by the beautiful White Mountains. Make it a new tradition to celebrate with friends and family. A visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus then a trip on the Cog Railway is a memory your grandchildren will cherish. The train runs up to Waumbek Station and at over 4,000 feet. The panoramic view of Bretton Woods is breathtaking.

Bretton Woods Vacations offers the perfect getaway package that combines the Cog Railroad ride with a lodging rental.



Festival of Trees, North Conway

Holiday tree decorating is an art form unto itself. You will find beautiful Festival of Trees events across New England. The Mount Washington Valley area in New Hampshire hosts a beautiful Festival of Trees imbuing the spirit of philanthropy and Christmas joy.



Candlelight Stroll, Strawbery Banke Museum, Portsmouth

Holiday weekends at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire take visitors back in time with historic Christmas traditions and decorations. Glowing luminaries and handcrafted decorations create a vintage Christmas ambiance that history and holiday lovers will enjoy. Costumed docents greet guests regaling them with stories of Christmas past. Wandering minstrels and hot apple cider by a roaring bonfire sets the stage for old-fashioned Christmas.



Inn-To-Inn Cookie and Candy Tour

If you are looking for something a little different, try the Inn-To-Inn Cookie Tour. Country inns in New Hampshire’s White Mountains host overnight stays for cookie weekend, or you can simply purchase a taste-the-cookies ticket and tour for the day. The inns are decorated in their Christmas finery and the aroma of freshly baked treats may inspire your own Christmas traditions.



Country inns hosting this event include The Farmstand B&B in Tamworth; Inn at Crystal Lake and Snowvillage Inn in Eaton; the Samuel O’Reilly House in North Conway; and in Jackson, the Inn at Ellis River and newcomers to the holiday party include the Christmas Farm Inn in Jackson, Cranmore Mountain Lodge in North Conway and Purity Spring Resort in East Madison.



Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Newport

Opulent beyond your wildest Christmas dreams, the Newport mansions in Rhode Island are an enchanting getaway. The Breakers, Marble House, Château-sur-Mer, and the Elms bring gilded age holiday extravagance to life.



Enchanting Christmas outings across New England will enhance your holiday cheer and may become your new seasonal tradition. Be sure to check your chosen venue’s website for specific times and weather closures.

