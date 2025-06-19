Family-friendly resorts on Cape Cod are ideal for multi-gen reunions

By Sandi Barrett

Contributing Writer

REGION – Summer on Cape Cod is a time-honored tradition of generational family gatherings. Lazy summer days spent building sandcastles, wave chasing, and beach walks enhance personal wellness. Warm summer nights are fueled with BBQ delicacies, bonfires, and s’mores create wonderful family memories.

While giant old Cape summer homes are becoming more difficult to rent, Cape Cod resorts are embracing the multi-gen, family-focused vibe on our coastal playground. Private rooms and suites for individual families make for a quiet space for napping children and resting grandparents. And when the time comes to gather, there are wonderful spaces for enjoying being together.

Following are three popular Cape Cod resorts that offer lots of toes-in-the-sand family fun.

Red Jacket Beach Resort, South Yarmouth

Perched on the banks of the Parker River with an oceanfront beach overlooking Nantucket Sound, the Red Jacket Beach Resort is the perfect spot for enjoying extended family fun. Wide lawns with room to run, lead to a soft sand beach where you can bask in a sunny summer day all within steps of your accommodations.

The heated outdoor and indoor pools offer additional swimming options. Daily morning yoga on the beach, outdoor recreation including pickleball courts (coming soon) and a half basketball court will keep everyone active. The onsite spa is the perfect spot to relax and unwind.

The variety of accommodations will suit your family needs. There are classic king suites, newly renovated units with two sets of alcove style, full-size bunk beds. Your large family group will love bonding in the vacation cottages. Some can sleep up to 12 guests and are dog-friendly.

The onsite dining offers a variety of delicious options or you can enjoy a full kitchen when booking the vacation cottages.

Visit Red Jackets Resorts for more information on this comfy, resort style vacation. https://www.redjacketresorts.com/resorts/beach-resort



Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, Brewster

With a focus on family, fun, and fitness, Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club offers activities for every member of your multi-gen getaway. The iconic mansion harkens back to the property’s luxurious history.

Wellness programs are a key component to your stay. Aqua Fit classes and Tai Chi join workout staples like yoga and cardio. The newly constructed infrared studio offers hot yoga and hot Pilates. Explore planned retreat programs like the upcoming Tides of Change retreat where guests learn techniques to embrace life’s transitions.

The private beach has all the amenities you need. Located along the Brewster Flats, the largest tidal flats in North America, guests have a unique opportunity to tour the oyster beds. The tour offers a glimpse into the unique local oyster ecology. End your beach day with a private beach fire. Your personal attendant will take care of everything, including chairs, the fire, and all the fixings for s’mores.

Nine tennis courts, six new pickleball courts, tour bikes for the Cape Cod Rail Trail and fat tire beach bikes, five pools and an 18-hole Troon Privé golf course will keep everyone happy and busy.

Accommodations range from luxurious mansion rooms and spacious villas that sleep up to eight guests. To find out more about their family reunion getaways go to: https://www.oceanedge.com/



Wequassett Resort & Golf Club, Harwich

This year, Wequassett Resort & Golf Club celebrates its 100th anniversary. To ring in the centennial mark, the resort’s guest rooms have undergone a beautiful renovation.

Tennis and pickleball courts, pool, Dive-In Movie nights, and s’mores on the beach bring families together to celebrate and connect.

The Children’s Center offers days filled with fun and exploration for five- to 12-year-old guests. A pirate ship playground, splash park, ball pit, and an outdoor amphitheater will engage and entertain.



The 18-hole Cape Cod National Golf Club offers guests an opportunity to play this exceptional course. Hackers and duffers alike will love the verdant greens and fairways punctuated by beautiful views.

Accommodations from lavish suites and Cape Cod style cottages that sleep up to six guests are your summer getaway stay. The iconic Mother Goose accommodations is a private home that sleeps up to six guests and is a fun way to enjoy a home away from home.

To book your luxurious Wequassett family summer vacation go to https://wequassett.com/.

