A coastal gem awaits visitors to Newport, Rhode Island

By Sandi Barrett, Contributing Writer

NEWPORT, R.I. – Sweeping, ornate lawns cut by graceful driveways leading to architecturally impressive porticos attached to massive mansions. Welcome to storied Newport, Rhode Island. But this coastal city is more than just a former summer playground for the rich and famous. Newport is filled with culture, great restaurants, and on-the-water enjoyment.

For the day or stay



The perfect place for a day trip or getaway stay, Newport offers a variety of adventures that will satisfy a myriad of vacation styles. There is a wide variety of accommodations for many budgets, from hotels and inns to short-term rental apartments.



If you are looking for a completely different type of getaway, consider an overnight stay in a lighthouse. Rose Island Lighthouse is on an 18-acre island where overnight guests are surrounded by a peaceful shoreline paradise. During the day, visitors are welcome on the island, but once the last boat departs, the island sunset is all yours. It is a unique and remarkable experience.

Things to do



Touring the “summer cottages” that line Bellevue Avenue is a must. Many of the Gilded Age mansions are open for visits: The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, Chateau-sur-Mer, Rosecliff, Chepstow and Kingscote, along with several other buildings are waiting to dazzle your imagination. The opulence of the mansions and the lives of their owners is awe inspiring. The mansion audio guided tours allow you to visit and explore each room at your own pace.

The scenic coastline along the panoramic Cliff Walk offers stunning vistas while traversing the 3.5-mile length. Dramatic cliffs thickly covered with fragrant beach roses provide a wonderful spot for quiet reflection. Keep in mind that the path between Narragansett Avenue and Webster Street is closed indefinitely for repair creating a slight detour.

A sunset sail is the perfect way to end a day of sightseeing. Watching the sun go down while sailing the harbor is a gorgeous sight to behold. The setting sun paints the Newport sky a myriad of yellows and oranges, and you are transcended into a scene of perfect beauty.



The International Tennis Hall of Fame is a fascinating place for tennis players and observers alike. You can enter the grounds to view the grass courts without a museum admission fee; just pop in to take a peek. Book play time on the beautifully-manicured outdoor courts as a guest and imagine serving up a crushing ball as the stadium roars at your perfect shot.



If you have a penchant for the supernatural, a ghost tour is an interesting way to explore Newport by night. Ghosts of Newport will introduce you to a myriad of historic specters as you meander through Washington Square, past Trinity Church Cemetery, and the historic colonial district. Filled with pirates, star-crossed lovers, and dramatic events, the tour evokes colorful residents and brings their tragic history to life.



Military history buffs will enjoy a guided tour of Fort Adams State Park. Explore office quarters, panoramic vistas from the overlook, and underground tunnels as your guide imparts stories of military culture, engineering, and U.S. defense history.



Venture out for a walk along Thames Street and explore the waterfront. Here you will encounter antique shops, art galleries, souvenir shops, and more. Stop for an ice cream at Kilwins. It will satisfy your sweet tooth and refresh your spirit for more exploration.

Where to dine



There is no shortage of exceptional dining options in Newport. The iconic White Horse Tavern has been serving guests since 1673 and is recognized as the “oldest operating restaurant in the U.S.”



The Black Pearl on Bannister’s Wharf is famous for delicious seafood fare. During the summer, you can enjoy your dinner al fresco on the patio adjacent to one of the boat docks.



The understated luxury of social club dining is perfected in the Dining Room at the Vanderbilt. Inspired dishes delivered in elevated pub-style cuisine transports you to a Gilded Age private soiree.



Newport is a vibrant city with a long list of wonderful seasonal events and a wealth of places to experience. Whether you are looking for the latest happenings, where to dine, or what to see, you can find a complete and up-to-the-minute list at Discover Newport (https://www.discovernewport.org/).

