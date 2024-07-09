Summer ‘skip-gen’ experiences to share with your grandchildren

By Sandi Barrett, Contributing Writer

REGION – Summer with grandchildren is a wonderful way to enjoy each other’s company. Sometimes it is a simple day at the beach or playground; other times it may require expending energy, engaging in a new activity, or hands-on education fun.

Listed below (in no particular order) are some activities across Central Massachusetts, perfect kids of all ages.

Jam Time, Natick, Norwood, and Maynard



Jam Time is a toddler and preschooler playground where they can climb, jump, and explore their way through indoor play areas. Classes featuring games and music can add structure to your little one’s outing.

https://www.jamtime.com

Southwick’s Zoo, Mendon



Lions and tigers and bears―oh my! Well, lions and tigers, no live bears. From cockatoos to giraffes, Southwick’s Zoo is a cornucopia of animal-focused fun. Mingle with sprightly deer at the popular 35-acre Deer Forest.

https://southwickszoo.com/

Worcester Art Museum, Worcester



The Worcester Art Museum collections range from modern art to a walk-in medieval chapter house. Pieces from the Higgins Armory Museum (which permanently closed in 2013) are on display around the museum. A dedicated exhibit room for the Armory collection is planned for the near future.

Embracing and educating young art enthusiasts, the Worcester Art Museum offers free admission for the 17 and under crowd. Children are encouraged to explore the museum, and activity sheets at the entrance invite scavenger hunts and ways for young children to enjoy the art.

https://www.worcesterart.org/

Polar Park, Worcester



You don’t need to go to a ball game to enjoy Polar Park, although is it a wonderful adventure on a sunny summer evening. Park tours are available year-round where you get a sneak peek at some behind-the-scenes areas.

George’s Coney Island hot dog restaurant is up the street from Polar Park. Savor an iconic hot dog, coke, and a Table Talk pie.

https://www.milb.com/worcester

New England Botanic Garden At Tower Hill, Boylston



Strolling the beautiful gardens at Tower Hill allows you to breathe the sweetly scented air. Youngsters and the young at heart will love The Ramble, an interactive garden designed specifically for environmental fun and education.

https://nebg.org/

Patriot Place, Foxboro



Patriot Place offers guests more than concerts and sporting events; it is an extensive entertainment district. Go for the day, or stay over at Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel and extend the fun.

Entertainment venues like Crazy Axes, Helix eSports gaming, Muse Paintbar, Splitsville Luxury Lanes, and Showcase Cinema will keep everyone entertained. Of course, the Patriots Hall of Fame will be the highlight of your adventure. There are plenty of spots to enjoy a quiet dinner or a quick bite.

https://www.patriot-place.com/

Discovery Museum, Acton



A hands-on, interactive play space, the Discovery Museum is a STEAM-rich environment (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics). There is also an outdoor play space where the kids can blow off a little internal steam.

https://www.discoveryacton.org/

Red Apple Farm, Phillipston



Summer on the farm brings back wonderful memories and you can recreate these memories with your own family traditions at Red Apple Farm. Experience seasonal pick-your-own outings, a rough and ready wagon ride, feed the resident animals, weekend BBQs, and a brew barn with adult beverages and kid-friendly options.

https://redapplefarm.com/

Apex Center, Marlborough



The Apex Center is a kid-focused entertainment extravaganza. The complex is home to an arcade, bumper cars, laser tag arena, kiddy obstacle course, go kart racing, 18-hole mini golf course, pool tables, bowling, ropes course, and a sports simulator. Everyone will have a blast!

https://www.apexentertainment.com/marlborough/

Wachusett Mountain, Princeton



When you need to unplug and explore the outdoors, Wachusett Mountain State Reservation is ready. Once ski season has wrapped and Wachusett Mountain Ski Area has shut down the lifts and silenced the snow guns, the hiking trails are a wonderful place to enjoy Mother Nature.

Hike to the summit of the 2,006-foot peak and take in the beautiful panoramic views.

https://www.mass.gov/locations/wachusett-mountain-state-reservation

American Heritage Museum, Hudson



Tanks, weapons, enactments, and a plethora of military equipment are on exhibit at the American Heritage Museum. Events include tank demonstrations, antique auto showcases, aircraft displays, and more. Even non-military enthusiasts will marvel at this museum.

https://www.americanheritagemuseum.org/

