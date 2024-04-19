Enjoy hiking trails in Massachusetts for every fitness level

By Sandi Barrett, Contributing Writer

REGION – Walking, one of the easiest and best exercises for every age and ability, is the perfect way to lift your spirits and commune with nature. You don’t always have to hike through rocky remnants of the Ice Age. A gentle hike also offers trekkers beautiful vistas and physical health benefits.



One of the best parts about a hike is the discovery or reward at the end. When you traverse a mountain, the panoramic view is your reward. Conversely, taking a walking trail around a pretty lake and enjoying the sun dancing off the water is great for your emotional well-being. No matter where your outdoor adventure day takes you, the scenery, fresh air, and physicality will simply make you feel better.



Below is a list of just a few of the many hiking trails across the state of Massachusetts.

Mount Greylock State Reservation



The mac daddy of hiking in Massachusetts can be found at Mount Greylock State Reservation in the western part of the state. The 3,491-foot summit is the highest point in Massachusetts. Be sure to visit the Veterans War Memorial Tower when you reach the peak. According to AllTrails.com, there are no less than 47 hiking trails in the reservation.

Six easy rated trails that range from one to two miles long are perfect for the new-to-hiking outdoor enthusiast. The 1.7-mile-long Glen Meadow Loop Trail is a popular option. It offers everything you want from an easy hike; wooden bridges, well-maintained trails, and pretty scenery.



Two dozen hard rated trails include sections of the Appalachian Trail. The 11.6-mile Mount Williams, Mount Fitch, Mount Greylock, and Stony Ledge Trail is a beautiful, albeit challenging, hike to the Greylock summit. It passes by a beautiful waterfall (off the trail) and eventually joins up with the Appalachian Trail.

Wachusett Mountain State Reservation



Princeton is home to the 2,006-foot Wachusett Mountain, offering outdoor adventurers 31 trails traversing 17 miles through dense forests, pretty meadows, and small ponds in Central Massachusetts.



Hop on the Echo Lake Trail via Echo Lake Road for an easy 0.6-mile hike. The reward for this gentle walk is views of beautiful Echo Lake.



A more challenging hike is the Midstate Trail: Princeton Station To Barrett Lane, a difficult 13.8-mile point-to-point trail. Be prepared for uphill scrambling, but your reward are the amazing panoramic views from the summit.

Blue Hills Reservation



This gorgeous urban green space in the Boston area is a popular respite from the city congestion. Offering scenic views over 125 miles of trails, there is an option for everyone.

The most challenging hike is the 15.2-mile iconic Blue Hills Skyline Trail. Not the trail for novice hikers, it is long and difficult. A gentler option is Tucker Hill Green Dot Trail Loop. The easy and enjoyable walk covers 2.9 miles passing by Houghton’s Pond and Tucker Hill.

Worlds End



In Hingham, Worlds End is a charming 251-acre undeveloped South Shore peninsula spreading out into Hingham Harbor. The gentle rolling coastal drumlins meander through the property providing peeks of the Boston skyline and pretty water views. The property was designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in preparation for a residential subdivision that never came to pass.



Advanced parking passes are required on weekends and strongly recommended during the week due to the small parking lot.

Cape Cod Rail Trail



If you find yourself vacationing on Cape Cod this summer, spend a little time walking the Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT). The 25-mile paved bike and accessible walking path runs from South Dennis to Wellfleet where you pass by charming towns, ponds, fields, and wooded areas.

With parking locations scattered along the trail, there are lots of interesting sections to explore.

Accessible hiking trails and paths



Every year more hiking areas have increased accessibility. Whether you are pushing a stroller or require a wheelchair, you can find a list of accessible hiking trails on AllTrails (https://www.alltrails.com/us/massachusetts/ada).



Massachusetts is blessed with a natural beauty. From hiking gentle trails to summiting mountain peaks, you can find a hike perfect for your fitness level all year round.

