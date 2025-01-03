New Year, New Job: AARP Helps 50-plus Workers in Massachusetts

By Jennifer Benson, AARP Massachusetts State Director

As the new year begins to unfold, many people may be considering a fresh start in their careers. Navigating the world of employment has always been a challenge for older Americans. Most have felt age bias in the workplace—from a preference in hiring younger workers to the subtle and sometimes not-so-subtle hints that the field has passed you by. The rapid pace at which technology changes can be daunting as well. That all comes as more people look to stretch their work lives past “traditional” retirement age or start a new job at 50, 60 or even 70.

Whether you’re looking to re-enter the workforce or switch to a new field, AARP offers valuable resources to help you succeed.

The AARP Job Board was specifically designed to match older workers’ priceless experience with employers who value it and who have made a commitment to age-diverse workplaces. People looking for work can sign up for free. More than 500 companies, with hundreds of available jobs all across the country, enter those opportunities into an easy-to-use database. Check it out at aarp.org/jobs.

The technical abilities needed in today’s workplace constantly change. AARP Skills Builder for Work offers everyone who registers a free online course to get started. Learn more about it at aarp.org/workskills.

Your résumé probably needs a facelift. You have valuable experience from years of working, but the way you show those skills on your résumé can be the difference between getting hired or seeming “too old.” AARP has helpful guidance on how to age-proof your résumé, explain time off from working and other résumé-writing advice specifically designed for people age 50 and older. Visit aarp.org/resume for more information.

Even though the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), forbids age discrimination against people who are 40 and older, ageism is still a reality in some workplaces. Research conducted by AARP found that two in three adults age 50 and over think older workers face discrimination in the workforce based on age and 93 percent believe age discrimination against older workers is common in the workplace today.

If you think ageism may be preventing you from landing a job, experts suggest being honest and ending a job interview by saying something along the lines of, “I’m in good health, have no plans to retire soon and I see myself working in this field for the next 10 years.”

Searching for a new job can be both mentally and physically exhausting. Sending out hundreds of résumés, receiving a lack of response from employers and the uncertainty of a long job search can all lead to job search burnout. Older workers can be particularly vulnerable to job-search fatigue because they are more likely to face long-term unemployment.

To avoid job search burnout, career experts caution against letting a job hunt completely take over your life. They recommend carving out a specific time each day or committing to sending out a certain number of applications each week. It’s also advised to practice self-care by doing things like taking daily walks and getting a good night’s sleep.

We know job hunting can be tough for older workers. That’s why AARP offers valuable tools to help those over 50 find meaningful employment. If there’s a new job in your future, good luck!

Jennifer Benson is the State Director for AARP Massachusetts.

RELATED CONTENT:

Big wins for the aging population in 2024

Supporting family caregivers in the Bay State