It was always ‘time to make the doughnuts’ for Fred the Baker

REGION – Although Michael Vale, aka Fred the Baker, passed away in 2005, he is still Dunkin’ Donuts’ most iconic advertising mascot. The 1980s commercials by the famous coffee and doughnuts chain founded in Quincy depicted his character as someone who represented millions of people who could relate to the daily grind and not to mention his famous catchphrase “Time to make the doughnuts” that is still quoted to this day.

Hundreds auditioned for role

Of the hundreds of actors who auditioned for the role of Fred the Baker, Vale was not the marketing team’s first choice to be a pitchman for the job. They wanted actor-comedian Lou Jacobi, but the moment Vale sluggishly walked into the bathroom wearing pajamas and said, “Time to make the doughnuts,” they knew he was the right person, according to an interview given to CNN by ad exec Rob Berger in 2005. The catchphrase became so popular that Dunkin’ Donuts founder William Rosenberg used it for the title of his 2001 autobiography.

Younger generations who have heard someone say, “Time to make the doughnuts,” were often confused as to its meaning. But for those who grew up seeing the sleep-deprived Fred wake up, drag his feet across the floor before flashing a big smile as he begin to serve customers freshly baked batches of Dunkin’ Donuts know the meaning and how classic this commercial was. The catchphrase has indeed taken a life of its own.

Classically trained actor

Vale, a native New Yorker, was a classically trained actor who studied at the Dramatic Workshop at The New School in New York City alongside classmates Rod Steiger, Ben Gazzara and Tony Curtis. He was a regular on Broadway and made his film debut in the 1957 drama “A Hatful of Rain,” playing a taxi driver. However, his most prominent role was as a jewelry salesman in the 1976 film “Marathon Man,” starring Dustin Hoffman and Laurence Olivier.

Baby Boomers have likely seen Vale play bit parts in childhood series such as “3-2-1 Contact” (in recurring role of Soapy Suds), “Kojak,” and “Car 54, Where Are You?” Before the Dunkin’ Donuts commercials, Vale played Sam Breakstone in the Breakstone cottage cheese and sour cream commercials.

Michael Vale played the unforgettable role of Fred the Baker for 15 years, retiring in 1997. The role is indeed a memorable one, as many can recall.

TeranIcer commented on a Fred the Baker Dunkin’ Donuts commercial on YouTube:

“One of my Top 5 fav commercials. I remember watching this saying ‘you could’ve at least shaved the moustache.”

DanielFlores-qd8ly also wrote:

“They just don’t make commercials like this anymore!!! Love this commercial!”

Scott Gammans noted:

“The mother pointedly turning her daughter’s head at the start. The baker’s assistant dropping her cookies.”

Mmattingly6 added:

“When he moves his finger away from his mustache and the lady behind the counter drops her donuts… I LOL’d! I remember watching this growing up. My little sister and I always laughed SO hard.”

Retirement celebration included a parade

Market research conducted a survey to see how customers would react to Fred the Baker retiring. Results indicated that customers did not want to see him go but if he must go then he should be treated like an honored friend and employee. The company created a campaign and retirement celebration for Vale, including a parade in the city of Boston, a “free donut day” that served nearly six million people on September 22, 1997. Also, Larry Bird, Mary Lou Retton, Sugar Ray Leonard and Bob Dole appeared in a series of commercials offering Fred their thoughts on retirement.

Fred the Baker would join the pantheon of legendary advertising icons to include the Maytag Repairman, Colonel Sanders, Mister Whipple and Madge the Manicurist.

Michael Vale passed away on December 24, 2005, from complications with diabetes. He was 83.

Dunkin’ Donuts issued a statement in tribute to Vale, noting that Fred the Baker “became a beloved American icon that permeated our culture and touched millions with his sense of humor and humble nature.”

