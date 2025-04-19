Come on down and see Maurice the Pants Man

By Sharon Oliver

Contributing Writer

WORCESTER – Back in the day, there was only one place to go in Worcester for your back-to-school clothes shopping—Maurice the Pants Man. Any teenager in the 1960s, ‘70s or ‘80s who heard the invitation to “Come on down!” over the radio knew it was like hearing a cattle call for getting great deals on a pair of sturdy dungarees. Located at Millbury and Lamartine streets, moms and dads appreciated the Maurice the Pants Man store as well since it went easy on their wallets.

A destination for generations of shoppers

Founded in 1923 by Maurice J. Ravelson and his son Arnold (Arnie), who took over the family business at age 22 after serving in the U.S. Navy and after Maurice was injured in a serious car accident, the store became somewhat of an area legend. The business started out as a simple Army and Navy supply store but then morphed into a one-stop shop destination for brand-name casual wear and five-pocket denim jeans sold at off-prices. Levi’s were an all-time favorite with Worcester area residents.

The store remained a shopping destination for generations of locals looking to purchase back-to-school clothes and holiday gifts. Arnie even became somewhat of a local celebrity for his radio ads, and, thanks to his business acumen, turned his father’s small store into a chain of several retail stores known as Maurice the Pants Man. He was often greeted by locals on his daily strolls through downtown Worcester on his way to work at the Millbury Street store and was a mentor to hundreds of young adults who worked in his stores.

Fond recollections

Former young shoppers and employees fondly recall days spent at the merchandise store on Facebook.

Nicholas Gervais wrote:

“Maurice The Pants Man…a staple of Worcester no doubt…great memories working the Sidewalk Sale in Worcester…t-shirts 3 for $10!”



Joe Daly recalled:

“Come on down, see Maurice, the Pants Man! We’re at 30 Millbury Street in Worcester. Take exit 13 off of I-290, and come on down!” 20 years later, I still remember that radio spot word for word!”



Shana Sissel added:

“Well, I’ll add my little story to the thread. I was fortunate/unfortunate to be the daughter of the “legendary” Paul O. of the original Worcester location, so I grew up thinking I was actually related to the Ravelsons. My mom worked part-time at Maurice’s, and I basically grew up in the stock room. When I was 12 Uncle Arnie let me sort hangers in the stock room to earn money for Christmas presents.

Once I was 14, I worked on the floor and my 11-year-old brother got the plum hanger sorting job. I loved the stock rooms; they were such a crazy maze under the store you never knew who’d surprise you down there. Ah, I miss that place, so many great memories growing up there!”



Rise and fall

At the time of Maurice Ravelson’s death in 1985, Maurice the Pants Man was one of the largest volume sellers of denim pants in Central Massachusetts with reported annual sales of $2 million. The senior Ravelson believed the key to his success was good old-fashioned service, low prices and overhead, and all-out advertising, according to the Worcester Historical Museum.

Maurice the Pants Man closed in 2016, unable to compete any longer with the cheaper alternatives that were available in the discount clothing market. During his retirement, Arnie and his wife Barbara enjoyed spending summers in Maine and winters in Florida. He died on October 17, 2024, at age 94 at the Jewish Health Care Center. Arnie is survived by Barbara, his wife of 68 years, three children, one sister, four grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

