Cut your own tree for an old-fashioned Christmas adventure

By Sandi Barrett, Contributing Writer

REGION – Tromping through the snow drifts searching the forest for the perfect family Christmas tree evokes memories of a down-home, old-fashioned Christmas. It’s fun to start a new family tradition with or continue a longstanding annual event of selecting and cutting your own tree. After the group tree selection consensus and chopping it down are completed, sip on a steaming mug of hot cocoa or sweet cider to warm your fingers. Sharing a glass of cheer by a roaring fire pit caps off an excellent tree-hunting adventure.

Nowadays, we venture out into the woods of a cut-your-own Christmas tree farm where farmers provide seasonal lumberjacks with a handsaw and will wrap your tree for transport. The trees are trimmed throughout the year and are well filled out and a perfect conical shape―no Charlie Brown Christmas trees here.

Finding the perfect tree is a festive way to kick off the holiday season and involve your entire clan. When you get it home, you can have a deck the halls party and commence decorating your perfect Christmas tree.

Christmas tree cut-your-own farms

Below is a selection of central Massachusetts Christmas tree farms that have announced their 2022 schedules. You can find a comprehensive list of Christmas tree farms and stands at the Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association website at http://www.christmas-trees.org.

The tree farms are listed alphabetically by town for your perusing convenience.

Cranston’s Christmas Tree Farm, Ashfield

Luks Tree Farm, Auburn

Highfields Christmas Tree Farm, Grafton

Wood’s Tree Farm, Greenfield

Chestnut Mountain Christmas Tree Farm, Hatfield

Riverwind Tree Farm, Lancaster

Squire Farm, East Longmeadow

Vandervalk Farm & Winery, Mendon

Ellsworth Tree Farm, Northborough

Kenburn Orchards, Shelburne

Harrod Tree Farm, Shirley

Wolf Hill Farm, Southborough

Coward Farms, Southwick

Evergreen Farm, Sterling

Mistletoe Christmas Tree Farm, Stow

Taproot Tree Farm, Stow

Sleighbell Farm, Sutton

D. J. Hussey Farm, Townsend

Arrowhead Acres, Uxbridge

Cut your own in the woods

A little farther out of the way, in New Hampshire actually, you can cut your own Christmas tree in the White Mountain National Forest. A small fee is required to obtain a permit from Recreation.gov (recreation.gov/tree-permits/).

Christmas tree merriment must follow the regulations stipulated on their permit page. However, if you are looking for a quintessential tree-cutting adventure, this is the way to go.

Tips for cutting your own Christmas tree

A few quick tips to consider before you embark on your Christmas tree cutting adventure. Most of these tips work for cut-your-own and pre-cut trees.

Measure the planned tree space, allowing you to select the right size tree. Check weather advisories before hitting the road. Avoid cutting a tree on private property. Cut trees only in designated areas. To help thin out the trees, select a tree in an overcrowded area or cluster. Cut the tree close to the ground, leaving about a six-inch stump. For roof racking, have a rope and tarp to tie your freshly cut tree to the car. Tie your tree securely to make sure it stays on your vehicle all the way home; also allowing for clear lines of sight.

Many tree farms offer pre-tagging options for the holiday decorating aficionados who want to reserve a specific, perfect tree in advance.

When you venture out and cut your own tree, you can enjoy spending time outdoors with your family―that’s the best reason to visit a local Christmas tree farm.

