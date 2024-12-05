Needham author helps inspire and promote other writers

By Nance Ebert

Contributing Writer

NEEDHAM – Writer Matt Robinson knows more trivia about Ivy League universities than many of their students and graduates. An Ivy Leaguer himself, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania. His father, a graduate of Brown University, was his early inspiration for his interest in the subject, taking him as a boy to many Brown vs. Harvard games where he learned about the school mascot, the Brown Bear.

“When children are asked what they want to be when they grow up, they might say a teacher, policeman or something like that,” said Robinson. “I actually wanted to be the Brown Bear. I realized later on that I actually knew a lot of the mascots from many of the Ivy League schools. This was a great party trick.”

A tribute to his father

Drawing on his knowledge of Ivy League schools, Robinson recently self-published a book of Ivy League trivia titled, “Lions, Tigers, and …Bulldogs? An unofficial guide to the legends and love of the Ivy League.” This was a tribute project for his dad who was diagnosed fifteen years ago with frontal temple dementia.

Robinson gave himself a five-year deadline with the hope that the book would be published while his dad was still alive. Although that did not happen, he is really proud of the project and has connected with many people who love the book and share their memories.

“I’ve been working as a writer for thirty-plus years and originally started writing about music,” he recalled. “I wrote for The Boston Globe and then for Billboard for a number of years.”

“I’ve been a writing teacher and was the editor for the state Teacher’s Union publication for several years. Everything else has just been freelancing with the philosophy that if I can speak intelligently about it, I will take the assignment,” he said with a chuckle. “I realize when I am hired by a client to write something, it’s the client’s reputation that matters, not mine,” said Robinson.

Inspiring other writers

Robinson has been doing a presentation to talk about the path he took to publish his book. Writers often question whether to go the traditional route with a publisher or self-publish and because he has experience with both perspectives, he believes his audiences at bookstores, libraries and other venues benefit from what he has to say.

“Many people have expressed that I have inspired them to write after attending one of my presentations and that has been very gratifying,” said. Robinson. “I have met some amazing people.”

He has heard from quite a few who have read his book about their experiences during their college days. He has even been asked when the next volume is going to be available. Doing research for his book, Robinson said he discovered so many odd facts about each Ivy League school that even people who were students there had no idea. His book is in a few bookstores and can also be purchased at www.lionstigersbulldogs.com.

Television show focusing on authors

“I’ve reviewed books for years and I know a lot of authors,” he explained. “In collaboration with the producers at the Needham Channel, we came up with the Writer’s Block, my monthly television show with featured author guests and help independent writers. It’s on YouTube, the Needham Channel and is also being nationally syndicated now.”

“We feature writers who have ties to the area and I have interviewed many notable guests,” he noted. “Tonya White from ‘Orange is the New Black’ is scheduled to talk about her upcoming series of children’s books. Viewership is growing and I’m also able to promote my book on each show.”

Discipline from boxing

One atypical interest of Robinson’s is that he is an avid boxer. He was the captain of the boxing club in college at Penn and said he loves the discipline. He also noted he has never, in thirty years of engagement in the sport, had an injury.

“I’ve met Joe Frazier and even Muhammad Ali. It’s been a kind of side community that I’ve been able to develop that’s been really enriching,” he explained. “When I taught at one of the ‘turn around schools’ I started a boxing club to keep the kids in the building after school. That’s when they’d ask me about English class, in this safe space. The boxing club ended up having fringe benefits that I didn’t even think about.” Robinson said he still wears his varsity boxing jacket around and it starts some very interesting conversations.

To learn more about Matt Robinson, his upcoming projects and organizations he is involved with, visit www.therobinsonreporter.com.

