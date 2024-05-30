Hudson resident honored for work with Carroll Center for the Blind

By Sarah Freedman, Contributing Writer

HUDSON — For 40 years, Hudson resident Joe Kolb has worked as a certified orientation and mobility specialist at the Carroll Center for the Blind, a Newton-based nonprofit organization that was founded by Father Thomas Carroll in 1936 as the Catholic Guild for All the Blind.

On Dec. 1, Gov. Maura Healey honored Kolb for his four decades of work.

Massachusetts State House Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Coordinator Carl Richardson, who is also a client, presented him with the governor’s citation at the State House. The U.S. flag was also flown over the state Capitol in Kolb’s honor.

According to Chief Program Officer at the Carroll Center Dina Rosenbaum, Kolb’s service at the Carroll Center had “reached a remarkable milestone” and in 2018 was honored with the Bill McMahon employee of distinction award from the center.

“Joe is known as an exceptionally kind and patient instructor to the clients he serves on a regular basis,” said Rosenbaum.

As a certified orientation and mobility specialist, he teaches safe and effective travel skills to blind and visually-impaired people of all ages.

“Joe and other orientation and mobility specialists teach these skills to clients of all ages on the Carroll Center campus, in the community and in clients’ homes, schools and workplaces,” said Rosenbaum.

Kolb began his career at the Carroll Center in 1983. He first joined the center as an orientation and mobility intern following his training, which he completed at Boston College.

She said, “He first worked as an instructor in our campus-based training program and then moved to working mostly with clients out in the community, ensuring they could travel safely within their homes, schools and workplaces.”

Specialists like Kolb are “key to fulfilling the Carroll Center’s mission of providing rehabilitation and education services to all ages and all stages of vision loss,” she noted.

Rosenbaum said Kolb has been recognized by consumer groups for “his tireless efforts to help persons with vision loss travel as independently as they are able.”

She added, “Clients ask to work with him.”

Rosenbaum said there are few facilities like the Carroll Center that enable people with vision loss to “lead independent and fulfilling lives.”

The center is considered a leader in vision rehabilitation and education services, and it has a dedicated team of vision professionals who run life-changing programs.

And even though the Carroll Center is based in Newton, it helps individuals from across the country and around the world. It has served 2,100 clients from 19 states and three countries last year and has partnered with 108 local school districts to assist 480 children and teenagers at their schools, encompassing 75% of the student population who deal with vision loss in the Commonwealth.

Rosenbaum said the Carroll Center is trying to make a greater impact with its Generations fundraising campaign, which has the goal of raising $18 million over five years to expand service capacity, recruit and keep talented staff as well as upgrade the campus.

She said vision loss can bring about the inability to do everyday activities that allow for an independent life like being able to go to work or school. Places like the Carroll Center help guide people to independence and confidence to have fulfilling lives through programs that teach Braille and help build self-confidence and readiness for employment, she said.

