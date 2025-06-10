Summer Fun with AARP Massachusetts!

By Jennifer Benson, AARP Massachusetts State Director

With the unofficial start to summer behind us, AARP Massachusetts is here to help you make the most of the season and connect with others. Social connections play a vital role in your quality of life, and we’ve got activities lined up to help you enjoy the lazy days of summer.

Fraud Busters & Brewmasters

Join us at Seven Saws Brewery in Holden, Tuesday, June 17, for a fun-filled evening of trivia, live music, and free giveaways! This private, fraud-themed event lets you RSVP for up to five guests. Each attendee gets two free drinks, and there’s a BBQ food truck on site for delicious bites.

At AARP Massachusetts, we understand that knowledge gives you power over scams. So, together we are going to test our fraud trivia, enjoy live music, and learn some facts, while having fun! So come be a fraud buster and brewmaster for an evening.

Shred It!

Stay one step ahead of scammers and discard your personal information safely. Join us at Worcester Technical High School on Saturday July 19. Bring your paperwork and watch as it gets safely shredded on-site, ensuring your confidential information stays out of the wrong hands. With older people a frequent target, here’s your chance to be proactive.

AARP Days at the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill

Stop and smell the roses at the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill! We have three dates in September where you and five friends can gain free admission. While the weather didn’t cooperate in May, hundreds of people did show up. Sign up before we hit capacity. Find dates, times, and registration links at aarp.org/garden.

90 Years of Social Security

This August marks 90 years since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Social Security into law. We’re planning a number of events to mark the occasion. Social Security is your money. You earned it. AARP is fighting to protect and save this critical program.

We have more events throughout the summer. If it rains, we have you covered. We have plenty of events planned online. Learn about the history of Concord or brush up on your digital skills with a tech webinar. There are even events hosted by AARP offices from across the country. Attend cooking webinars or take an online fitness class. Find links to register for all of our events aarp.org/ma.

We hope you will join us at any of these events. It will be good for you. It’s a chance to meet new people. Social connections are important for older adults. Research shows that social isolation can lead to poor physical and mental health. Loneliness has been linked to many negative health consequences, including a higher risk of developing dementia, depression, even heart disease. It can have the same impact on your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, a report from the U.S. surgeon general says. And new research suggests that loneliness may cause the body to age faster.

Social isolation is more than feeling lonely. It’s the result of feeling disconnected from support groups of family, friends and community. This summer, join us, have fun and make some connections.

Jennifer Benson is the State Director for AARP Massachusetts. For more articles visit www.fiftyplusadvocate.com.

