Supporting the Bay State’s 780,000 family caregivers

By Jennifer Benson, AARP Massachusetts State Director

AARP Massachusetts is dedicated to supporting the state’s 780,000 family caregivers. This month, we’re offering an online series to help them. Family caregivers are the backbone of our broken healthcare system. Family caregivers help older loved ones live independently, at home, where they want to be. Every day, caregivers perform tasks such as managing medications, preparing meals, assisting with bathing and dressing, handling finances, and providing transportation. The unpaid labor of these caregivers amounts to 73 million hours annually, valued at $15 billion.

Family caregivers face significant challenges as they balance the physical, emotional, financial, and time-consuming demands of caring for their older loved ones. Many caregivers are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of tasks required. The stress is compounded by the financial burden, with caregivers spending over $7,000 annually out of their own pockets on care-related costs.

This month, AARP Massachusetts is offering an online series to help support family caregivers. Each session provides practical tips and valuable insights to help caregivers navigate their journey more effectively. You can sign up for sessions at www.aarp.org/caregivingma. Don’t worry if you miss one of the sessions, you can watch a recording on our YouTube channel, youtube.com/@aarpmassachusetts.

Honoring Choices (Thursday, May 1 at Noon) Take charge of your health by creating a personal care plan, appointing a health care agent, and documenting your care instructions!

Making Cents of Caregiving (Thursday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m.): Learn essential tips to manage caregiving costs and complexities, including creating a health care plan and budgeting.

Six Pillars of Brain Health (Thursday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m.): Discover lifestyle habits that support brain health and enhance your well-being.

Downsizing and Decluttering (Thursday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m.): Get practical tips to make downsizing and decluttering easier and less daunting.

HomeFit (Thursday, May 22 at 6:00 p.m.): Explore smart home design changes for a safer, more comfortable living space.

Paid Family Caregiving Leave (Thursday, May 29 at 7:00 p.m.): Understand how MA Paid Family Leave can reduce the financial strain of caregiving.

In addition to the online series, AARP Massachusetts provides access to a wealth of local resources including the Massachusetts Family Caregiver Support Program, which connects caregivers with specialists who can help build a support plan. There’s also information about obtaining legal assistance, exploring health care options, and programs that can provide financial support.

AARP Massachusetts is committed to advocating for family caregivers and ensuring they have the support they need. AARP is backing legislation at the State House. An Act Supporting Family Caregivers offers family caregivers a range of supports, including an income tax credit for caregiving expenses, respite care vouchers, unemployment insurance eligibility, and measures to combat workplace discrimination. It also establishes a permanent commission dedicated to family caregiving needs. Family caregivers need commonsense solutions that will save them time and money and provide them with more support. An Act Supporting Family Caregivers would do that.

Jennifer Benson is the State Director for AARP Massachusetts.

