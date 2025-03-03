Explore AARP volunteer opportunities

By Jennifer Benson, AARP Massachusetts State Director

AARP Massachusetts offers meaningful volunteer opportunities that allow you to give back and connect with others. Our volunteers are skilled, passionate, and committed to improving the lives of the 50-plus community. Research shows that volunteering enhances well-being, reduces loneliness, and fosters friendships.

Join us on April 1 at Holy Cross in Worcester for our annual volunteer conference. This year’s theme is “Collaborate to Motivate and Inspire!” Whether you’re a current volunteer or eager to get started, this event will highlight ways to get involved in AARP’s mission to educate, empower, and advocate for Massachusetts residents. You can find out more about the event and sign up at www.aarp.org/volunteeringma.

There are any number of ways you can volunteer. There’s a role for everyone at AARP Massachusetts! Here are just a few of our volunteer roles:

Advocacy – Support legislation on issues like family caregiving, fighting fraud and making Massachusetts even more livable. Volunteers attend hearings, testify, and engage with officials.

Speakers Bureau – Deliver free presentations on subjects such as Social Security, fraud prevention, and brain health. Non-speakers can assist with marketing and logistics.

Fraud Watch Network – Help people recognize scams and protect their finances. We know if you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam. As a volunteer, you’ll help teach, give support, and help spread awareness.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide – Provide free tax preparation with a focus on low-to-moderate-income individuals 50-plus. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest, free, volunteer-run tax preparation and assistance service.

Literations – Mentor first- to fourth-graders in Boston and Framingham to improve literacy and social-emotional skills.

AARP’s story is based in helping others. It begins back in the 1950s. Retired educator Ethel Percy Andrus found a retired teacher living in a chicken coop. The retired teacher couldn’t afford decent housing or health care. Ethel was committed to serving those around her. She got angry, then got organized. She went on to found AARP, setting in motion a new vision for aging that continues to inspire AARP’s work today.

Dr. Andrus lived her life by the motto, “to serve, not to be served,” which remains AARP’s motto today.

Our volunteers are skilled, dedicated and passionate about giving back to their communities and helping the 50-plus population live their best lives. When you join our inclusive family of volunteers, we’ll provide all of the training and support you need to make a difference, make new connections and have fun at the same time.

Older adults have much to contribute. Whatever causes speak to you, whatever skills, or interests you have, you can find a volunteer opportunity with AARP. It will be fulfilling, and it will make an impact. Whether you volunteer from home or visit the State House, your voice matters. It doesn’t need to be a long-term commitment; every hour helps.

If any of these opportunities interest you, learn more at www.aarp.org/volunteeringma or send us an email at ma@aarp.org.

Jennifer Benson is the State Director for AARP Massachusetts.

RELATED CONTENT:

Helping make Massachusetts even more livable

New Year, New Job: AARP Helps 50-plus Workers in Massachusetts

Big wins for the aging population in 2024