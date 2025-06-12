It’s not a Red Sox game without Fenway Franks

By Sharon Oliver

BOSTON – It is believed that the culinary iconic Fenway Franks were first sold not long after Fenway Park opened in 1912 and they have been hitting home runs ever since. Hot dogs and baseball go together hand in glove, but Fenway Franks are power hitters, and the history of exactly when it became so popular is not entirely clear.

Baseball fans across the country knows America’s oldest baseball stadium, Fenway Park, is home to our legendary Boston Red Sox and where the popular franks are sold like tickets to a game. Hot dog factory Colonial Provision Company had long provided hot dogs to Boston Red Sox fans until the company closed in the 1980s.

Chelsea-based company

Since 2009, the snack has been supplied by Chelsea-based Kayem Foods where the dog’s recipe was revamped just a tad but in keeping with their old-world food philosophy. The family-owned and operated company ran a series of taste tests for 30 different versions, resulting in a curveball of bold flavor thanks to Kayem’s concoction of premium cuts of beef, pork and spices. At the time, most employees were not even aware of the project. In that same year, Fenway Park also received a facelift with modernized facilities and signage.

Almost three million baseball fans trek to Fenway Park each year but no visit is complete without gobbling down a famous Fenway Frank, be it meat or vegan version. Unlike other ballpark hot dogs, which are normally steamed or grilled, Fenway Franks are boiled then slightly grilled, a method which allows the frank to retain its beloved juiciness and be served piping hot.



Of course, what comes next is the New England-style split top hot dog roll, setting the treat apart from all others. As for toppings such as a squirt or two of mustard, a heap of onions or packed with chunky relish, that is up to the consumer.

National celebration

It should be noted that National Hot Dog Day is celebrated in July with the earliest known celebration taking place in Alfred, New York in 1972. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council in the United States designated July as National Hot Dog Month and National Hot Dog Day on the third Wednesday of July. However, it may vary since it is based on when the North American Meat Institute hosts its annual Hot Dog Lunch on Capitol Hill. National Hot Dog Day this year is on Wednesday, July 16, so you’ve got some time to plan your own celebration of this perennial American favorite.

This particular culinary experiment continues to evolve especially when it comes to hot dog pairings like pickled red cabbage, being presented on a pretzel bun or garnished with bacon.

Toppings vary around the United States

Here is an interesting look at how some other cities like to dress their dogs:

Atlanta Dogs

Top with chili dog and vinaigrette-style deli coleslaw

California Dog

Top with barbecue sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, crumbled feta cheese, and black pepper

Chicago-style Dog

Brush buns with butter and sprinkle with poppy seeds, top with yellow mustard, white onions, dill pickle spear (julienned for the mini), tomato, and Chicago-style relish (a mix of hot sport peppers and a dash of celery salt

Denver Dog

Top with red onion, green chili salsa sauce, sour cream, and sliced jalapenos

Kansas City-style Dog

Brush buns with butter and sprinkle with sesame seeds, top with brown mustard, sauerkraut, and melted Swiss cheese

Seattle Dog

Spread cream cheese on warmed bun, top with cooked sweet onions, brown mustard, and optionally sauerkraut

Texas Dog

Top with salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, and optionally chili

Whether attending a Red Sox game or chilling at home grilling, New Englanders love to sink their teeth into a juicy stadium-ready Fenway Frank nestled inside a golden-brown bun.

