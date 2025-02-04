Helping make Massachusetts even more livable

By Jennifer Benson, AARP Massachusetts State Director

If you’re looking to make a change in your community, AARP Massachusetts is here to help. We’re committed to making Massachusetts even more livable for people of all ages. Every year AARP holds our Community Challenge Grant Program. Since 2017, AARP has been inviting local eligible non-profit organizations and governments across the country to apply for the AARP Community Challenge grant program.

AARP Community Challenge grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, transportation, housing, digital connections, and more. Now in its ninth year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

The Community Challenge is a critical part of how AARP Massachusetts collaborates with local residents, advocates, and policymakers to make our communities better places to live for people of all ages, especially Bay State residents 50 and over.

This year, the AARP Community Challenge is accepting applications across three different grant opportunities. All projects must be consistent with AARP’s mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older along with other eligibility criteria.

Capacity-building microgrants are paired with additional resources, such as one-on-one coaching from national nonprofit organizations, webinars, cohort learning opportunities and more for improving walkability, bikeability; implementing safe, accessible home modifications; and disaster preparedness training.

Demonstration grants fund projects that encourage replication of exemplary local efforts. This year’s focus is on improving pedestrian safety with funding support from Toyota Motor North America; expanding high-speed internet access and adoption with funding support from Microsoft; reconnecting communities divided by infrastructure; and implementing housing choice design competitions.

Flagship grants support projects that improve public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; and community resilience.

AARP is committed to creating communities where people of all ages and abilities can thrive. The Community Challenge helps cities, towns and counties get things started with small improvements that can kick-start meaningful changes that improve people’s lives and strengthens the places they call home.

Since 2017, AARP has invested $20.1 million toward 1,700 projects – including 44 in Massachusetts – nonprofit organizations, and government entities across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through the Community Challenge. The program aims to provide support to all community types, including rural, suburban and urban communities with a special focus on the needs of those 50 and older.

Among the projects funded in 2024:

In Watertown , an eviction prevention program to help older residents.

In Pepperell, we helped fund an ADA door system to a building which operates a food pantry.

In Wayland, we helped fun home safety trainings for older adults in an effort to help residents aging in place.

In Worcester , we funded programs that offered digital literacy courses to older residents.

The Community Challenge is open to eligible nonprofit organizations and government entities. Other types of organizations are considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands for larger projects.

The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. March 5, 2025. All projects must be completed by December 15, 2025. To submit an application and view past grantees, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.

Jennifer Benson is the State Director for AARP Massachusetts.

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New Job: AARP Helps 50-plus Workers in Massachusetts

Big wins for the aging population in 2024

Supporting family caregivers in the Bay State