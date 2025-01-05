V66 offered a brief local alternative to MTV

By Sharon Oliver

Contributing Writer

BOSTON – As MTV, launched in 1981, continued its reign on cable TV, a Boston local UHF channel, WVJV, sought to disrupt the music television network’s supremacy in 1985. This was particularly thrilling news for young people living in households still relying on rabbit ear antennas since cable had not become available in New England until the mid-80s. Music videos were all the rage during this time and helped boost record sales, giving many artists household name status.

Local radio personality and Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee John Garabedian was the brainchild behind the launch of V66, a music television station for the Boston-based college crowd. Using MTV’s concept, Garabedian aimed to focus on Boston’s interests.

Launched by local radio and television veterans

Radio veterans Arnie “Woo Woo” Ginsburg, Roxy Myzal, and television veteran David Beadle helped Garabedian prepare for this new venture on WVJV-TV channel 66. VJs David O’Leary, Perry Stone, Bill Stephens, and Mary Jo Kurtz were hired as on-air personalities. VJs Susan Beauchamp, Tracy Cox, Ian O’Malley, and Anne Saxon came on board later. Not long after airing their first music video, Steve Miller Band’s “Abracadabra,” the station gained a devout following.

The timing was perfect for V66, “The Beat of Boston.” By 1985, music superstars from Boston like Aerosmith and The Cars had emerged and rising local bands like ‘Til Tuesday and The Del Fuegos had another platform to showcase their talents. V66 would even play videos produced by local bands who did not have recording contracts if they were good enough. They also broadcast local live events and concerts and were the only non-cable TV channel besides ABC to broadcast the historic Live Aid concert in 1985. Fans of the program were often pleasantly surprised by unannounced visits from celebrities and rock stars.

Fans remember

Fond memories of V66 still linger strong and thanks to the “Life on the V: The Story of V66” documentary, those memories can remain fresh. One comment on Facebook by Rob Palmer stated:

“My parents wouldn’t get cable, so I got my MTV at friends’ houses. Once V66 arrived I was in heaven. “Just Got Lucky” by the JoBoxers was the first video I saw in V66.”

John Griffin wrote:

“I didn’t have MTV, so I watched it all on V66!! U2 doing “Bad!” What a moment!!!! I had just seen them at the Centrum a few months earlier and had become obsessed with them. V66 was the only place you could see their videos, especially “A Celebration.” I’ll never forget this day, and the only reason I saw it was V66. Thank you, folks, forever, from someone who later became a musician.”

“Life on the V: The Story of V66” documentary director Eric Green admits he was glued to V66 as a child.

Decline and sale

Much to the dismay of fervent viewers, V66 would come to an end in less than two years despite adding magazine news shows, comedies, music profiles, and sports highlight shows to its programming to increase ratings. Despite the number of teens and young adults who wanted their V66, advertising sales were not sufficient enough to keep the station going.

V66 signed off on September 21, 1986, and its frequency was sold to the Home Shopping Network.

As for Garabedian, he went on to start the popular “Open House Party” syndicated radio show, which he hosted for nearly 30 years. It included segments like “Make It or Break It” (or Rate the Record) wherein Garabedian played a new song each week and listeners called in with their votes and opinions. Another segment was “Who Sings It?” The fourth song of the show would be a “throwback” song and listeners called in to guess the artist in order to win a prize.

The documentary film “Life on the V: The Story of V66” will have a special screening at the Somerville Theater in Somerville’s Davis Square sometime in February to celebrate the 40th anniversary of V66’s premiere. Visit lifeonthev.com/news for updates on the exact time and date.

RELATED CONTENT:

Veteran Boston DJ has also chronicled the rock world as an author

‘Morning Guy Tai’ advocates mentoring, helps homeless get jobs

Radio legend Barry Scott keeps finding your favorite “lost” songs – Fifty Plus Advocate