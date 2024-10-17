Reunion brings back the music of Old Vienna Kaffeehaus

By Maureen Sullivan

Contributing Writer

WESTBOROUGH – For one summer’s afternoon, in a backyard near Hopkinton Center, the Old Vienna Kaffeehaus came back to life.

Three decades after the landmark venue in Westborough closed its doors, performers and fans alike convened for a reunion/revival on Saturday, Aug. 17, at a private residence.

Sally Johnson, one of the reunion’s organizers, said they expected up to 1,000 people. By late afternoon, there were hundreds seated and listening to the lineup of 15 performers.

There was even an impromptu “bleacher” section at the back of the yard for those who brought blankets and pillows.

In front, the Old Vienna Kaffeehaus sign – all 350 pounds of it – took center stage, just below the back porch that was transformed into a stage.

According to Robert Haigh, who served as the venue’s master of ceremonies, reunion organizers heard about the sign the previous morning. Its owner, Tom Potosnak, agreed to have the sign brought to the reunion.

Timothy Mason, another Kaffeehaus stalwart, said he was “absolutely floored” by how the reunion came together.

“This was an amazing thing that happened,” said performer Buddy Mondlock of the event.

“It’s fantastic,” said Diane Zeigler, who performed with Geoffrey Cary Sather. “I cut my teeth there” as a singer and songwriter before retiring as a performer some years ago to raise her family, she said.

“This is my first gig back,” she said. “I’m seeing so many old friends.”

In addition to Zeigler and Mondlock, the lineup featured Duke Lavine, Emilia Ali, Barbara Kessler, Deborah Henson-Conant, Jim Infantino, Lori McKenna, Christine Lavin, Cliff Eberhardt, Bob Malone, Paul Dellavalle with Walker Crockett, Don White and Peter Mulvey. Each act was introduced by a series of masters of ceremonies.

“I’m really excited to see the folks in the lineup,” said Erin Ash Sullivan, one of several musicians who volunteered at the event.

First upon the back porch/stage – Haigh and Mason, who kept the entertainment flowing at the Kaffeehaus for years. They presented a 20-minute audio tribute from performers who had died, including Dewey Burns and Bill Morrissey.

After the tribute, Jan Luby kicked off the live performances.

Comedian Jimmy Tingle appeared between the second and third acts to offer his thanks for the reunion – and crack a few jokes – before heading to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention.

While some performers took the stage, other performers walked through the crowd, admiring souvenirs from the Kaffeehaus days. That included Mulvey, who chatted with friends as he looked at a lineup of open mic performers from the 1990s.

“I think it’s beautiful,” said Mulvey of the reunion.

He and Haigh told audience members about the photo gallery in the back along with a watering station and the merchandise area.

A water station was on hand for thirsty guests; organizers also had a misting station in case it was needed.

For those who did not bring their own snacks, the Snappy Dogs food truck was on hand for hot dogs and chili; there was also an ice cream truck from Juniper Farms.

For information on the event, including a history of the venue, visit https://0830club.com/ovk/.

