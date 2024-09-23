Massachusetts offers a variety of attractions for train lovers

By Sharon Oliver

REGION – Train buffs, also known as train enthusiasts, take their love for all things locomotives very seriously. Fortunately, for residents and those visiting the state, this beloved pastime can be enjoyed here in various ways. After all, it is a multi-million-dollar industry with many clubs and organizations located throughout the world.

Train-themed restaurants

Experience some good old-fashioned vintage ambiance by dining inside an old passenger train coach at Bernie’s Dining Depot in Chicopee. Offering a caboose-sized menu of entrees, customers can select items like the Conductor’s Cut which is a full two ribs and at least four inches of prime rib.

The Steaming Tender Restaurant is tucked inside the restored Palmer Union Train Station and specifically caters to train buffs who like to observe busy train traffic. Rail fans from around the world travel to this uniquely designed train-themed eatery and on-site museum which features an 1890 Wells Fargo hotel-style stagecoach. Palmer is also known as “the town of seven railroads.”

Train rides and museums

Nothing beats the pure joy of a train ride like an actual train ride. Passengers can sit back and relax on a scenic excursion with the Cape Cod Central Railroad. Guests are treated to a narrated history of cranberry harvesting and the canal while riding past salt marshes and cranberry bogs. How about passing the time away with a Sunday brunch or five-course sunset gourmet dinner? The Christmas season is another special time with dancing chefs and waiters who perform as carols play for all to hear.

Thequeen333 shared her Cape Cod Central rail experience on TripAdvisor:

“My husband and I enjoyed the great ride and fabulous dinner. The food is outstanding. I must admit this was my first train ride and it was the best. This excursion takes three hours and is well worth the money.”

VictoriasL5030DF added:

“A nice thing to do while on vacation! We love railroads and this certainly was a nice time! Absolutely a good time for those kids and adults who like trains!”

Get onboard the Hoosac Valley Train Ride for a 10-mile journey through the northern region of Berkshire County and learn about the area’s industrial history and block stations. These stations were critical in the era of telegraph and single-track railroad lines. While you’re there, also check out the Lenox Station Museum with its collection of historic railroad equipment.

The Lowell Streetcar line provides free rides on antique streetcars. Visitors can also check out the displays, interactive exhibits, and hands-on activities at the National Streetcar Museum at Lowell.

Carver’s signature attraction is its Edaville Family Theme Park where enthusiasts can climb aboard for a 20-minute ride across the 11-acre Thomas Land. Any time is a good time to visit for a ride through cranberry logs. However, there are some special occasions to keep in mind for the calendar such as their Mother’s Day Tea party, giving moms a chance to kick back for one hour while sipping a cup of tea and munching on beignets and cream puffs. Dads won’t be left out either for Father’s Day. They get treated with a bottle of root beer and a cup of vanilla ice cream. Later in the year, families can come back for the Festival of Lights and Polar Express.

Headquartered in Monson is America’s largest railroad-themed trade show, the Railroad Hobby Show. Sponsored by the Amherst Railway Society, each year people will have the opportunity to attend clinics, learn railroad history, see model railroads and trains, and much, much more.

Even the Newbury-Rockport MBTA commuter line is a fantastic scenic trip to take since it involves cruising along miles of breathtakingly beautiful coastline and passing by picture-perfect New England homes. Train enthusiast or not, Massachusetts train-themed outings are sure to make a fan out of anyone.

