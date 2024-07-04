Massachusetts ice cream trail leads to sweet hot summer relief

By Sharon Oliver, Contributing Writer

REGION – The people of Massachusetts are serious about their ice cream. From chasing down ice cream trucks as a kid to licking the wooden spoon of a Hoodsie cup to trying their first gelato, cooling off with a frozen treat has long been a summer ritual. For some, it is a year-long love affair.

July is National Ice Cream Month, and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) has teamed up with nearly 100 state dairy farms in an effort to introduce visitors to various ice cream stands that source local dairy for their delectable desserts.

Encouraging travel and tourism

Phu Mai, director of communications for the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, told MassLive, “This project will not only promote the consumption of Massachusetts dairy and encourage visitors to discover new dairy farms and local ice cream stands, but it will also support travel and tourism and celebrate the hard-working cows and farmers of the Massachusetts dairy industry, support travel and tourism, and excite ice cream enthusiasts everywhere.”

These farms supply the state with money and milk that helps produce millions of pounds of butter, cheese, ice cream and yogurt. There will be a digital and print map available listing participating dairy farms and ice cream parlors featuring some very dope flavors. Historically, the Bay State has not been afraid of featuring some interesting tastes. For example, located in the western part of the state, in the town of Hadley is a fifth-generation family-owned business called Flayvors of Cook Farm. Asparagus ice cream may sound like a joke, but customers have been coming to Flayvors for 20 years for their “Hadley Grass,” a green seasonal concoction made with fresh spears that is often topped with a caramel sauce.

Steve’s was an early pioneer

As for the die-hard lovers of ice cream, many can recall lining up around and down the block from Steve’s Ice Cream shop in Somerville for a nice hefty scoop. Perhaps lining up is an understatement. Surround and converge upon may be more like it. Established in 1973, owner Steve Herrell’s pioneering business concept of cookie and candy mix-ins inspired chains like Ben & Jerry’s and Cold Stone Creamery, and products like Dairy Queen’s Blizzard and Wendy’s Twisted Frosty. MSNBC’s travel/leisure journalist Tom Austin credits Herrell with creating “modern gourmet ice cream.”

Steve’s Ice Cream, along with a few other local shops made lasting impressions evident by the following comments on Facebook.

Lawrence Lavigne:

“Kinda interesting to think about all the regional ice cream names that made it big…Ben & Jerry’s, Steve’s, Herrell’s, Brigham’s, Friendly…And now JP Licks. New England sure does love a sundae.”

Allen Lomax:

“Awe, I remember Steve’s Ice Cream. They even opened a store in Washington, D.C. Sad it’s gone like Bailey’s Ice Cream and Brigham’s.”

Christina Coleman:

“I remember waiting in line for over an hour just to get to the front door! Delicious ice cream.”

Don Burchelt:

“I was often in that line, with my late wife. Once you got in the door, the line continued all the way around the inside wall. The ice cream freezer was in the window, working continuously.”

The state is a hotbed for serving up delicious satisfaction for some cold cravings. Toscanini’s would be another firm yes, as far as local favorites go. The busy ice cream parlor and café won the Best of Boston award for best ice cream in 1997, 2009, and 2010.

Massachusetts has about 95 dairy farms that contribute about $61 million to the state’s economy. The ice cream trail is one of many trail projects the state offers but this one is sure to please all those ice cream enthusiasts with a very discerning sweet tooth. Stay tuned this month for more details about the ice cream trail.

