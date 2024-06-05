80th anniversary of D-Day invasion is a somber World War II reminder

By Sandi Barrett, Contributing Writer

REGION – June 6, 2024, is the 80th anniversary of Operation Neptune, the naval component of World War II’s Operation Overlord, and often referred to as D-Day. The Allied invasion of Normandy included five beach landings by over 156,000 Allied soldiers slogging through ocean waves, running across soft sand, carrying heavy packs and weapons through a barrage of gunfire. It remains the largest amphibious invasion in military history.

Changing the course of the war



These troops changed the course of World War II, in which nearly 3,000 Massachusetts service members died, with their heroic courage. In one day, 4,415 Allied troops were killed. It was a staggering loss of life, yet set the Allied forces on a path to victory.

While thousands of Allied paratroopers and glider troops dropped behind enemy lines to secure bridges and exit roads, the amphibious portion got underway at 06:30. Gold, Sword, Juno, and Utah beach forces faced less severe battle engagement than the troops landing on Omaha Beach encountered. It was not until June 11 that Normandy was secured and the Germans were pushed out. By the end of August 1944, the Allies had reached the Seine River and liberated Paris.

The five landing beaches were assigned code names. The two US Operations were named for the hometowns of random NCOs – Utah and Omaha. The three British and Canadian beaches were named for types of fish: Goldfish, Swordfish, and Jellyfish. Sword and Gold stuck, but Jelly needed to be scratched and replaced by Juno.

Normandy American Cemetery



Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer is located on a cliff high above Omaha Beach. The almost 9,400 American graves, marked by gleaming white crosses and Stars of David are a sight that give you pause. Lined in military precision, the makers seem to extend into infinity. They evoke a solemnity that is reflected in the quietness even when filled with hundreds of visitors.

Higgins Landing Craft in Hudson museum



Andrew Higgins, a Louisiana boat builder, designed the LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle and Personnel) making landing on an open beach possible. The tactical advantage of moving machinery and personnel from ship-to-shore changed the entire strategy of World War II.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense 34,000 Allied troops landed on Omaha Beach. Altogether, around 160,000 Allied soldiers were to land across the French beaches.

At the American Heritage Museum (AHM) in Hudson, you can view a Higgins LCVP. It was discovered in Normandy and is most likely a transport used during the D-Day invasion. We are fortunate to have an important piece of D-Day history in our own backyard.

The AHM has an extensive World War II exhibit with a variety of vehicles. One experience is a replica of time in the trenches. As you walk into a deep, dark trench, a video with surround sound puts you into the heart of battle action. The trench floor vibrates, gunfire, and fire flashes around and above you while a medic narrates the immersive encounter.

Omaha Beach



As you approach Omaha Beach, the massive Les Braves Omaha Beach Memorial fills your view. This captivating sculpture honoring the military personnel storming the beach is a lasting tribute to their bravery. When you face the high cliffs and seawall of Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer with the ocean to your back, you can imagine the impossible feat of securing this sandy frontline.

Visiting Normandy



If you want to visit Normandy, one of the easiest adventures is on Viking River Cruises’ Paris & The Heart Of Normandy sailing (https://www.vikingrivercruises.com/). When the ship is docked in Rouen, the US centric excursion will take you to the Caen Memorial Museum, Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, and Omaha Beach. The tour guide will organize a private ceremony for Viking passengers, with retired military fellow passengers laying a wreath at The Spirit of the American Youth Rising from the Waves statue. It is a moving tribute to all fallen soldiers.

For more information about D-Day, visit https://www.dday.org/.

