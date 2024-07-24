The amazing woman behind the success of “Spag’s”

By Michael J. Perna Jr.

Contributing Writer

SHREWSBURY – Olive (Lutz) Borgatti, the wife of Anthony “Spag” Borgatti, was half of the spectacularly successful husband-and-wife team that ran the regionally famous “Spag’s” store in Shrewsbury. It was a quirky and colorful retail operation known for offering bargains on any type of merchandise one could imagine―starting in 1934 and lasting until 2002.

High school classmates

When they were in high school, it seemed that Olive Lutz and Anthony “Spag” Borgatti didn’t really hit it off very well. She didn’t care for his habit of wearing knickers, and his somewhat lackadaisical attitude towards schoolwork. In turn, he thought of her as being too serious.

While we do know that he did attend a prom with her, according to their niece, Judy (Lutz) Polito, it wasn’t until sometime later that the relationship seemed to have developed. After graduating from high school, Olive was attending Worcester State College (now University).

She had a part-time job at Granger’s Store, which was located at the corner of North Quinsigamond Avenue and Route 9. Spag would make a point of stopping by the store to make some small purchase, but really to try to strike up a conversation with Olive. Things began to progress when she mentioned that she sang in the St. Anne’s Church choir. Spag immediately developed an interest in being a choir member, despite, from what we know, never having sung a song in his life.

Although Olive’s dates with Spag were sometimes “different”―it wasn’t unusual, for instance, for a date to consist of going to pick up a load of manure for his fledgling store―the romance continued.

It is also reported that Olive’s family was less than happy with the relationship due to Spag having been in business for a number of years and still appearing to not have much money. When Olive mentioned this to Spag, his response was, “You don’t need to worry about that. I’m going to be a millionaire someday.” A prediction that would turn out to be true.

Marriage and family

Olive also noticed that his command of the English language could have been better. When she suggested he might benefit from a tutor, it sounds like he took the opportunity to ask her to fill that role. The relationship continued to grow and they married on November 24, 1940―the day Spag often described as “the luckiest day of my life.”

Within a few years, three daughters, Carol, Jean, and Sandra, were born. Despite being a busy mother, Olive began to get involved in the accounting end of Spag’s rapidly growing business.

Olive was meticulous with her accounting, as described in Elsa Tivnan and Catherine I. Nickerson’s book “Spag: An American Business Legend”: “Olive was…analytical, factual, and fair, with no time for small talk. She was fastidious in her work and held high expectations of others. Anthony admired her ability to handle the financial aspects of the business. The office system was not computerized; Olive used a commonsense approach to her efficiently kept accounts receivables and payables and kept close track of the intricate dealings with all their suppliers.”

In a radio interview taped in 1989, Spag commented on Olive’s meticulous attention to detail: “Everything has to be exactly to the point with her. She is a perfectionist. She would go over the checkbook for hours to find where the missing ten cents was. I used to get her going by handing her a dime and saying, ‘For Christ’s sake! Here’s a dime.’”

When Spag proposed putting in an office for her at the store, she refused, saying she needed to be at home for her children. Spag agreed and added an office to the area adjacent to their house’s kitchen. Spag―his nickname was due to his love of spaghetti―was known as a “people person” and oversaw the buying, selling, hiring, and day-to-day operation of the store. Olive became increasingly involved in the operation of the business, eventually becoming the president of the firm.

Becoming an airplane pilot

As the business grew, Spag and Olive would travel to trade shows throughout the country. These trips grew so numerous that they eventually had three full-time pilots to fly them from place to place. After a vacation in Australia, both Spag and Olive were extremely impressed with a flight they had taken in a small plane. She has been quoted as saying: “In 1967, I went to Australia, and the only way to into the great Outback was in a small airplane. I was absolutely thrilled with the ride. I said, this is for me―I’m going to learn to fly.”

Spag and Olive both decided to take flying lessons. While Olive quickly developed into a skilled pilot, Spag himself decided that piloting was not something he wanted to do. Olive continued on to earn her single engine, twin engine, commercial and jet pilot licenses. After they had purchased a number of propellor-driven aircraft, a Cessna Citation twin engine jet aircraft was obtained for the business, with her piloting it to destinations throughout the U.S.

Spag’s became a hugely successful business but sadly, Olive was diagnosed with cancer in May of 1990. After learning that her illness was terminal, she made sure her daughters were well versed in the day-to-day operations of the business. She passed away a few months later, on December 28, 1990.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Spag’s’ – a Shrewsbury retail institution for more than half a century