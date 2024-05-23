Host of local radio show gives veterans a voice

By Matt Robinson, Contributing Writer

REGION – Memorial Day is May 27. For many people, it’s just a day off to have a barbeque or make a major purchase because of all the holiday sales.

For Gregg Brasso, however, it’s another day to give not to get, and to offer respect and support to those who have given so much yet often received so little in return. And he uses a radio show to accomplish that.

Gold Star family

Though he never had the honor to serve himself, Brasso was raised by an aunt who was a Gold Star widow from World War II.

“She taught me about the sacrifices made by both the veterans and their families,” Brasso explained gratefully. He noted how his aunt shared with him the dark statistics having to do with the high rate of suicides among veterans (20 to 30 a day, on average) and other challenges those who live on face every day.

“For many of them,” Brasso maintained, “the war never ends.”

Seeing the pain that his aunt suffered since losing her beloved husband, Brasso pledged to do all he could to help other veterans and their families.

“She kept his photos and commendations on her bureau until the day she died,” he recalled, noting how his uncle was commended by President Kennedy and now has a square in Cambridge dedicated to his memory.

“Memorial Day was sacred in her house,” he said.

A sense of gratitude

Though he was born too late to be drafted, Brasso never forgot the sense of gratitude and honor his aunt had imbued in him and always looked to do what he could for veterans.

While working in the technology field, he looked to hire and support veterans and was a pioneer in the development of the global positioning system (GPS) that has saved so many soldiers’ lives.

A fan of talk radio, Brasso figured that a radio show could be a good way to share the stories of veterans and get them the attention they deserved.

“I listened to talk radio for years,” he explained, “and tried to incorporate a little bit of the many hosts I listened to while adding my own spin.”

Unfortunately, Brasso’s early efforts were met with challenges.

“It was obvious that no media outlets wanted to tell the good stories about veterans and the benefits they have earned,” he said frustratedly when asked about the early days of the show.

Veteran-owned radio station

Fortunately, Brasso eventually found Ed Perry, a veteran who was in charge of a local station—WATD in Marshfield (https://959watd.com). Despite his lack of experience, Perry gave him a slot for the new show.

Over a decade later, Brasso’s program—Veteran Voice Network—is still broadcasting weekly, sharing the stories of veterans and connecting them with people who—like Brasso—want to honor and help them as they deserve to be.

From how to navigate the Veterans Administration to where to find other veterans who run their own businesses, Brasso’s show and website (http://veteransvoicenetwork.org) offer actionable advice. They also provide a sense of community to many veterans who may feel isolated and alone.

“None of us had any significant radio experience,” Brasso admitted, noting how his current colleagues were attracted to participate in his show because of their veteran experiences. “So far, we have done over 500 live shows and just try to tell the stories of our guests and what they mean for the veteran community.”

As he hoped, the community overlooked his lack of broadcasting experience and focused on his passion and desire to be of support. In addition to an international platoon of devoted fans, the show has received recognition from the Veterans Administration, the Mass Department of Veterans Affairs, the Fall River Vietnam Wall Committee, and the Mass Coalition for Suicide Prevention, among others.

“Veterans Voice is one of the oldest shows of its type on radio due to our down-to-earth language and a history of excellent guests,” Brasso observed.

Popular events

In an effort to add actions to his words, Brasso soon began hosting events and bringing the veteran community together IRL (“in real life”). Among his most popular events is a weekly food drive-through that is hosted in the WATD parking lot where veterans and their families can pick up additional groceries. Also very anticipated are a special veterans event on the USS Massachusetts, and the annual Veterans Voice Music Festival. The festival will be held this year on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Quincy. It will feature live music, food, helpful advice for veterans and their supporters and a military flyover to honor Brasso and his veteran friends.

“We started this event to draw veterans to learn about benefits and programs that are available,” Brasso explained. “The first year we drew 65 tables of vendors and about 500 veterans. Last year we drew 125 vendors and almost 1,500 veterans and family members!”

Ever eager to expand his reach and his support, Brasso has partnered with “The Wall That Heals” and will be offering shuttles from the festival to a rare display of the Mobile Vietnam Veterans Wall and all it means.

“We expect to draw 2,000 veterans and families and 150 tables of veterans programs,” he predicted proudly.

In addition to helping veterans, Brasso has extended his reach by partnering with the Michael J Fox Foundation, National Parkinson Foundation, St. Elizabeth Hospital, and 110 Fitness, which host a special boxing class for people dealing with Parkinson’s.

“This country owes a huge debt of gratitude to all veterans, their families, and Gold Star families,” Brasso insisted. “They bring a sense of honor, commitment, persistence, dependability, and loyalty…and we have brought awareness to them.”

