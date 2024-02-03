AARP can help in your job search

By Mike Festa, AARP Massachusetts State Director

If you’re still in the workforce and looking to kick off a job search or looking to advance your career, AARP can help. AARP is dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.

People are living and working longer, and experienced workers bring expertise, maturity, and perspective. Yet negative stereotypes and outdated assumptions mean that older workers and jobseekers are often treated unfairly. That’s why AARP is working to fight age discrimination. Experienced workers should have a level playing field in their ability to compete for, obtain, and retain jobs. Smart employers know the value of having a workforce that includes people across generations.

Taking classes to update job search techniques and learn new skills suited for emerging workplace trends and technology can be a smart move, especially for job seekers over 50. While ageism does exist in many workplaces, it’s possible for job seekers to fight age discrimination by showing they’re adaptable and open to learning new skills.

Thanks to remote learning, it’s easier than ever for job seekers to learn new skills from the comfort of their homes. A recent survey from AARP Research found many adults over the age of 50 have taken online classes and other training programs over the past two years to improve their job opportunities and personal skills.

For job seekers, especially those age 50 and older, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools may offer help in landing that next gig. Used properly, AI-powered platforms and generative AI can help you save time, gather information, stay organized and even gain an edge when you’re job-hunting.

AARP has a number of ways to help in your job search.

AARP Skills Builder for Work. Learn new skills in more than 300 online, self-paced courses, including project management, leadership, Microsoft Office fundamentals, presentation and speech training, and digital marketing through AARP Skills Builder for Work. Several courses are free and AARP members receive course discounts.

AARP Resume Advisor is a résumé review that can help make sure your résumé is a good match for the job openings you are applying for. A professional writer will review your résumé free of charge. For a fee, you can have the service rewrite your résumé, cover letter and LinkedIn profile (prices vary).

AARP Job Board was designed with you in mind. Match your years of valuable experience with employers that are committed to an age-diverse workforce.

Older workers are becoming more common in jobs nationwide. Over the past two decades, the number of workers over the age of 55 has almost doubled, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects this trend to continue, projecting that by 2031, a quarter of the labor force will be over 55.

At aarp.org/work, you’ll find innovative tools and tips for experienced workers whether you’re looking for work or just exploring your options. Get expert career advice and find the job-search tools and professional resources that every experienced worker needs to sharpen skills and get hired. You can find local programs and events, in-person and virtual, at aarp.org/ma.

