Carlisle man was a part of the Boy Scouts for more than 60 years

By Nance Ebert, Contributing Writer

CARLISLE – In his 70 plus years of life, Larry Bearfield has worn many hats. While his chosen career was in advertising, he spent over 60 years associated with the Boy Scouts and only recently retired from his work with the organization. He and his wife Robin also owned Fern’s Country Store in Carlisle for 15 years and passed the torch in May 2018.

Scouting at its peak

When Bearfield was growing up in the Nonantum section of Newton in the 1950s and 1960s, scouting was hugely popular. The troops were large, and everyone seemed to get involved in one way or another. As a kid, Larry held youth leadership positions. He has been involved in scouting for about 62 years in total.

Because Nonantum was a closely-knit community, families helped one another out and volunteerism was encouraged, said Bearfield. He explained that adults set a wonderful example of what it means to grow up in an environment where giving back was done routinely.

“I made my way through Eagle Scout and stayed involved throughout my teenage years with what was then referred to as the Exploring Program,” said Bearfield, “which was a co-ed career program. I loved that.”

“From there I became a professional in the Scouts as an Exploring Director, which is a paid position,” he explained. “I served in Newton, Wellesley and Weston. We had about 29 programs going on with incredible success,” said Bearfield.

That job entailed going around to corporations, businesses and other entities and forming special interest groups. Honeywell and Newton-Wellesley Hospital sponsored several Explorer Posts. These included topics and career paths like computers and physical therapy.

Bearfield left that position in the mid-1970s to pursue his chosen career in advertising, which he stayed with for a number of years while remaining active in the program and scouting including a short stint as a ranger.

A formative event

“When I was a teenager, I was involved in an event that was dubbed ‘Nobstock.’” Bearfield recalled. “It was held in the field of the Nobscot Boy Scout Reservation in Sudbury and Framingham known as Ellis Land. A group of us actually ran an outdoor concert.”

“We had adult advisors, security, bands, food, t-shirts for sale and more,” he said. “There was national press and the National Guard brought in our stage on a flatbed truck. Our advisors let us take the lead. While we were surrounded by adults who guided us, they trusted us to make good decisions. This experience truly had a profound effect on my youth. It was amazing,” said Bearfield.

People came from all over New England to attend this event. National Explorer Magazine even came to cover it.

“This event truly left a mark on me. While it was a somewhat controlled chaos, I believe that you can give kids guidance and allow them the freedom to make good decisions within the rules. They are very capable,” said Bearfield.

He went to Boy Scout conventions in Washington, D.C. to elect national officers. A couple of the scouts he knew even got elected to national president and got to go to the White House, a very exciting experience for them.

A long legacy

Years later, Bearfield served as a scout master at a summer camp and continued to implement all that he learned. He really enjoyed working with the kids and motivating them to be the best versions of themselves.

The Nobscot Boy Scout Reservation, where Bearfield has done much of his volunteer work for the scouts, consists of 450 acres of land that include trails, cabins, shelters, beautiful mountain views and more. On any given weekend, there are up to a few hundred scouts camping, hiking, building trails, repairing roadways and doing other tasks.

“Scouting has been a constant in my life. I get personal satisfaction and have always believed in the scouting program. I think scouts rise to the call where the needs are and I have made many lifelong friendships,” said Bearfield.

Bearfield has earned many titles and awards that include Eagle Scout, Silver Beaver Distinguished Volunteer Award, Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouter Award, Class of 1968, Vigil Honor Member, National Outstanding Eagle Award and more.

“Perhaps the most significant is the little brass pin on my left pocket of my scouting uniform which was presented to me by a young scout for mentoring him on his path to Eagle Scout,” said Bearfield.

RELATED CONTENT:

Knitting together community (fiftyplusadvocate.com)

Representative Kate Donaghue: a strong advocate (fiftyplusadvocate.com)

Lifelong commitment to public service (fiftyplusadvocate.com)