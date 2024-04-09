By Nance Ebert, Contributing Writer

REGION – With pom-poms in hand and a brightly colored uniform, these cheerleaders delight the crowd. Their enjoyment is evident as they go through their well-rehearsed routines. The one thing that makes this group, known as the Pomtastics, so special, is that they range in age from 68 to 85.

Founded by former Patriots cheerleader

Joie Edson, who founded the senior cheerleading squad in 2020, was a New England Patriots cheerleader for a couple of years beginning in 1977 when the Sullivan family owned the team. They were known as the “Spirits of New England.” She has always been interested in fitness and dance and taught physical education in Needham and Wakefield. In 2018, she was recruited to teach classes at a couple of senior centers and introduced classes like Sit and Tone, and Dance and Tone. Group exercise is her passion, and she also currently teaches kickboxing.

“Linda Nacarra, the director of the Lynnfield Council on Aging, reached out to me and asked if I had ever seen the movie ‘Poms,’” Edson recalled. “It was ‘feel good film’ that showcased some older cheerleaders and starred Diane Keaton. She asked if I would be interested in starting a group like that. I didn’t hesitate to reply with a ‘yes,’” she said.

Edson relishes working with the senior population. She loves their enthusiasm, their eagerness to learn, their willingness to try and more. This cheerleading squad is about so much more than just cheerleading.

“Participating in our Pomtastics group makes me feel so young while exercising and establishing new relationships,” said Rosemarie DeBenedetto. “The laughter and chatter at each class uplifts all of us and we look forward to our next lesson and performance.”

Squads in three communities

There are currently three Pomtastics cheerleading squads. Lynnfield, Wakefield and Reading have all formed a group. Lynnfield started with about 12 women that participate, and they wear a blue uniform to pay homage to the school colors. Wakefield has a larger group of about 25 women, and they wear red, and both of those groups have performed at various locations and functions.

The Reading Council on Aging started their Pomtastics group recently, in December 2023, explained Edson. “They had such an incredible response that it had to be closed out with 25 people. There is a wait list of women who want to participate. This group is in their ‘infant’ stage and has not performed yet,” said Edson.

There are many benefits to participating in a group like this and for seniors, in particular, the socialization component is important. Each group gets to know one another and becomes tightly knit. They even socialize outside of the Pomtastics. The physical exercise required is demanding, sometimes reaching 5000 steps per class. There is also weight training and choreography to learn and memorize.

“There is great joy while moving to music and using pom-poms,” Edson noted. “This is very dance-based. These women are great examples of active seniors. They might be older by number but not by the way they move.”

“Soon after we started this cheerleading class, we realized this was going to be something very special,” she said. “We ordered t-shirts and pom-poms, gave our group a name and have not looked back.”

“Pomtastics is a fun way to be active and engaged in a group setting. At all ages, exercise is important, and a Poms class is another great option,” said Susan Cullen. “I joined the Pomtastics because I love music and dancing and this class combines both things. Also, I take other classes with Joie, and she always brings the energy and the fun.”

Performances are a high point

There are a few upcoming Pomtastics performances scheduled. There will be a performance at the Lynnfield Senior Center in early May to honor the armed forces. On May 18 they will perform at the Lynnfield Common for Healthy Lynnfield Day.



“We performed at the Celtics game on March 1 and we could not have been more excited,” said Edson. “I am still not giving up trying to reach Robert Kraft as well to perform at a Patriots game. How fun would that be?“

