Casting calls can start a new chapter for aspiring older actors

REGION – As visions of retirement life grow sharper in focus and plans for what is next in that chapter remain unclear, there are several fun things to consider. One such option, especially for those who dream of being featured in movies, is acting, or playing a non-speaking part as an extra. Yes, the film industry is sometimes troubled by writer and actor strikes. However, opportunities to be an ad spokesperson, act in a skit or short film still exist and there are always commercials to be made, which can pay very well.

The state of Massachusetts is no stranger to Hollywood when it comes to filming locations. In fact, there is a long list of movies that have been filmed in the Commonwealth dating back decades― “The Verdict” (1982), “The Departed” (2006), “American Hustle” (2013), and “Central Intelligence” (2015), to name a few. Again, the opportunities are plentiful, there is no age limit and even your dog could become a star like Lassie. All is needed is to stay on top of casting calls.

Where to find opportunities

One popular website to search for casting calls is Backstage. Interested individuals can narrow down their search by location and scroll through the posts for auditions. Boston Casting is a more localized place for getting started. The agency provides a headshot clinic for personalized sessions which includes hair and makeup and 40 to 80 digital images. They also offer acting and voiceover classes as well as an “acting for commercials for seniors” class using a variety of scripts appropriate for people aged 55 and over.

Actress and Cambridge native Erica McDermott, who appeared in “American Hustle” and ‘Manchester by the Sea,” said, “I found Boston Casting several years ago and got myself an active profile. Shortly after I did that, I received an email through AgencyPro inviting me to come to Boston Casting for an open casting call for the film ‘The Fighter.’”

Getting started

The process of getting started may be easier than one might think. Once you’ve applied for an audition it is highly important that you show up on time. Movies and television productions often use “code names” on signs so the public won’t know what exactly is being filmed. If cast as an extra in a movie, it is frequently suggested that you bring a book or something to keep you occupied as there is liable to be a holding period until time for your scene. You will likely be sent to wardrobe for fittings, and hair and makeup for styling, especially for period pieces.

Talking to and/or hunting down an actor for an autograph is more than frowned upon. It could get you blacklisted from ever working with that film company. While playing an extra or performing a skit may not lead to a starring role in a soon-to-be blockbuster or paying off your mortgage, the more parts you take on can lead to networking and making good connections. Payment can vary from anywhere between $10 to a few hundred bucks, depending on the role.

The experience could lead to an up-close look at celebrities and gaining insight into how the movie business works even from a director and production crew standpoint. A few A-listers who got their start in commercials include Ben Affleck (Burger King), Morgan Freeman (Listerine), Tina Fey (Mutual Savings Bank), Mark Ruffalo (Clearasil) and Brad Pringle (Pringles).

Whether retired or not, getting cast as a movie extra, being featured in a short film or landing a role in a commercial can not only be fun, it could be the turning point for your next chapter in life.

