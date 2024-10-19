Shrewsbury resident honored by JW Marriott on 90th birthday

By Evan Walsh

Contributing Writer

SHREWSBURY – Bert Barton and his twin sister, Joan Hargrave, are considered by many to be the youngest guests to ever stay at the Essex House.

On July 2, 1934, Werner and Marianne Kaufmann, Barton’s biological parents, traveled from Massachusetts to New York City to shop. Barton was never told quite how the events unfolded, but what’s certain is that later that day the Kaufmanns ended up in the Essex House, a hotel in the heart of New York City adjacent to Central Park.

There, Barton and Hargrave were born on the 21st floor.

Now, in 2024, the Essex House, which is now under the management of Marriott and known as the JW Marriott Essex House New York, is still a part of Barton’s life. To celebrate and recognize the 90th birthday of their “youngest visitor,” JW Marriott sent Barton a robe and a handwritten card from company executives.

The gesture, which was a surprise to Barton, was a moment to remember.

“I couldn’t say a word. I was speechless,” Barton told the Fifty Plus Advocate.

The surprise was organized by one of Barton’s close friends, who contacted the JW Marriott Essex House New York to ask if it would commemorate the occasion. According to John Rieman, the general manager of the hotel, the company was happy to recognize Barton’s big day.

“As General Manager of the JW Marriott Essex House New York, I’m always so interested in its storied past, including the stories of its guests and how we made their stay special. Mr. Barton must indeed be our ‘youngest guest’ ever, as he celebrates his 90th birthday and actual birthday having taken place at the hotel itself! We recently learned of this event directly from him, and join[ed] in his time of celebration. Thank you, Mr. Barton, for staying with us. This was the ultimate example of providing guest service and the opportunity to serve you so long ago,” he said.

Barton has four children – Bill, Joan (named after his sister), Jim, and Denise – and three grandchildren. When it came time to surprise Barton with the robe, which came in an inconspicuous cardboard box, family flew in from as far as California to celebrate. It was his special day, but the occasion was just as exciting for family members, described Denise Barton, as they watched the full-circle moment.

“We all wanted to be there to watch him open it … [I saw] a big smile. This was a pretty good surprise, I thought,” she said.

In 1955, Barton was adopted by Maurice Barton, a retired surgeon. He later attended Bowdoin College and enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Barton had a successful career in sales and marketing and moved to Southgate at Shrewsbury several months ago. You’ll still see Barton walking about, going to the gym, and driving throughout town.

