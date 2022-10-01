Fall 2022 brings fraud awareness and financial resilience with AARP MA

BY MIKE FESTA, STATE DIRECTOR, AARP MASSACHUSETTS

This fall, AARP Massachusetts hosts two event series focused on Fraud Awareness and Financial Resilience. The first event series is a continuation of our Fraud Talk Tuesday webinars and occurs on the second Tuesday of every month from 12 – 12:30 p.m. Scammers are always coming up with new ways to take your money. From romance scams to Medicare fraud and everything in between, it can be tough to stay up to date on the latest ploys. During our Fraud Talk Tuesdays, we break down a different scam each month, provide information on how to protect yourself, and answer your questions. All in 30 minutes or less! The next one is on October 11 and will be covering Medicare Scams and Medicare Identity Theft. These schemes succeed by manipulating Medicare members or stealing and misusing their private information. Cases of medical ID theft reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rose from about 6,800 in 2017 to nearly 43,000 in 2021. To learn more about the October 11 event, register here. And to learn more about the Fraud Talk Tuesday event series, click here for more information.

In addition to Fraud Awareness, AARP Massachusetts wants to make sure you are staying vigilant and financially resilient this fall by presenting you with a webinar series on Financial Resilience. Webinar topics include Making Every Cent Count, Social Security, Planning for Retirement, Making Cents of Caregiving, and Avoiding Scams. Here’s a list:

Social Security: Understanding Your Benefits

Do you understand how Social Security works? Have you wondered what the difference between full, early, and delayed benefits are? This workshop focuses on building an understanding of the implications of Social Security claiming decisions. You will discover what Social Security is and you will also learn how to secure your benefits. Build confidence in making a decision that is right for you! Thursday, October 6, 6-7:30 p.m. ET Register here. Wednesday, October 19, 6-7:30 p.m. ET Register here.

Making Every Cent Count: Everyday Habits to be Financially Resilient

Join us for a conversation about how our everyday habits can shape how financially resilient we are and how we can adopt good habits. Hear about daily ways to save, debt management and budgeting. Learn about handy AARP online tools. Wednesday, October 12 from 12-1 p.m ET. Register here.

Retirement Planning: Strategies for Today and Tomorrow

Retirement planning doesn’t have to be daunting. It’s never too early or too late to take charge of your financial future. If you’re anxious about retirement, you can still build your stash — with the right moves. Learn tips for determining if you are on track and learn practical strategies to help you achieve retirement peace of mind. Thursday, October 13, 6-7 p.m. Register here.

Making Cents of Caregiving

In this informative and educational session, you will be introduced to essential information caregivers need to more easily manage some of the complexities of caregiving. Using the AARP Financial Workbook for Family Caregivers, you will learn how to incorporate financial tips into your caregiving. We hope you gain a better understanding of how to plan for your care recipient and develop the confidence to do so! Thursday October 20, 2022 from 12-1 p.m . Register here.

Keep an eye out for more events from AARP Massachusetts this fall. But don’t miss an opportunity to learn more and tell a friend.

