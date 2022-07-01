AARP Massachusetts presents webinar series on brain health

BY MIKE FESTA, STATE DIRECTOR, AARP MASSACHUSETTS

Despite common misconceptions, a weakening brain is not an inevitable part of aging. It’s true that the brain changes with age, but just like other parts of the body- taking good care of it along the way can help prevent or delay disease and decline. We at AARP Massachusetts have always made it a point to prioritize Brain Health and we are now giving you the chance to learn more about keeping your brain healthy by participating in the new Brain Health webinar series releasing this summer.

In June, we worked with Dementia Friends, a global public awareness program that helps our communities become safer, more inclusive and more respectful for the growing number of people living with dementia and those who care about them. We offered interactive sessions discussing five key messages about living with dementia and the simple ways we can help our communities become safer and more inclusive of the growing number of people living with dementia and those that care for them. For more information, please visit their website dementiafriendsma.org.

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 12 to 1 p.m., we are offering a webinar event focused on the Six Pillars of Brain Health. It’s never too late to focus on your brain health, and this session serves as an overview for anyone interested in learning more about brain health and will provide you with information on the latest research on brain health, lifestyle suggestions, and additional educational resources. Please register here.

On July 20 & 27, 2022, we are also offering two webinars focusing on the Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s. Developed by the Alzheimer’s Association®, the Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s education program is designed to help people recognize common signs of this disease in themselves and loved ones.

These sessions will cover:

Typical age-related changes

Common signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia

Tips for how to approach someone about memory concerns

The importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis

Possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process

Helpful Alzheimer’s Association Resources.

Register here for the Wednesday, July 20, 2022 Ten Warning Signs Webinar, happening from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Register here for the Wednesday July 27, 2022 Ten Warning Signs Webinar, happening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Being mindful of your brain health is a huge priority for us at AARP, and we hope you make it yours this summer. We look forward to seeing you; please click here for more information.

