Meet Walter Castagna, Shrewsbury’s longest-tenured municipal employee

By Evan Walsh

Contributing Writer

SHREWSBURY – In 1985, the charts were dominated by Whitney Houston, A-ha, and Madonna. It was the year Blockbuster opened, “New Coke” debuted, and the wreck of the Titanic was found. Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev led the U.S. and the U.S.S.R., respectively, during the Cold War.

It was also the year Walter Castagna, a college student at Northeastern University, started working for the town of Shrewsbury. He started as a co-op student in ’85, was hired full-time on Sept. 28, 1987, and – 40 years and eight U.S. presidential administrations later – still works for the town today.

“Every year and decade that’s gone by, I enjoy dealing with new people, updating the stuff I do. A lot of stuff has happened in 40 years. They’re very helpful people in this place. They don’t just tuck you aside – Shrewsbury’s a great place to work,” said Castagna.

Raised in Holliston, Castagna was officially hired by Town Engineer Ed Holland out of college. That same year, he bought his house in Shrewsbury – he still lives there today – and got married. He works as a Junior Civil Engineer, keeping records of infrastructure, updating maps, and inspecting sites.

If there’s something that has required site plan approval, chances are Castagna’s been there.

“I just try to keep everybody in order. I’m like a ringmaster,” he said.

“I think the residents in this town want precise, good work done,” he added. “I feel that, when I’m out in the field on a job, I take all their comments and complaints very seriously. I just care for people’s opinions, and I try to keep the town running smoothly.”

While Castagna works hard for the town’s residents, he’s spent the last 40 years outside of Town Hall enjoying his family and dogs, fishing, kayaking, and doing other outdoor activities. He recently became a grandfather and enjoys traveling down to Alabama to visit family.

