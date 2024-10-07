Coney Island Hot Dogs has been a Worcester institution for more than a century

By Michael Perna Jr.

WORCESTER – A local business began in 1918 as a small restaurant that primarily sold hot dogs. Coney Island Hot Dogs has evolved, with very few, if any, changes to its operation over the decades to become a Worcester institution.

Husband and wife team

Catherine and George Tsagarelis opened the business on the ground floor of a building at what is now 158 Southbridge Street in Worcester. The business quickly became a big hit, with Mr. Tsagarelis’ creation of a special chili-like sauce (the recipe of which remains “secret” to this day) for the hot dogs being a top seller. The addition of a large neon sign, which depicts a hot dog with toppings dripping from it, has become not only the business’s trademark, but a local landmark as well. The original idea for the sign came about one day when George held up a hot dog and someone took a photo of it.

The family has continued to be involved in the business until this day. Although Coney Island does have a number of different items on their menu, it is rare for anyone to order anything but one of the various hot dog offerings. The lines of customers that are found at Coney Island on any particular day move quickly along—the staff has a constant supply of hot dogs on the grill and buns steaming so orders can be filled fast. In fact, it is so infrequent that anyone orders anything but a hot dog that it takes longer to fill those orders. The customer is asked to have a seat, and when the hamburger or other dish is ready, the line cook yells out loud enough for all to hear: “YOUR BURGER IS READY!”

Customers have left their mark

The restaurant itself has remained virtually unchanged over the years. Two small restrooms, with what appear to be their original wooden doors, are located at the rear of the dining area. Wooden booths line the walls and run down the center of the restaurant, and an adjoining room has a bar and more booths. One of the quirks that Coney Island has become known for is the long-standing tradition of people carving (or scratching) their initials or names into the wooden booths. These etchings have become so numerous over the years that many of the older ones have become illegible, however people still look for a spot where they can carve whatever they might like into the wood.

Another fixture that still sits near the ordering counter is a jukebox, complete with a number of musical hits from many years ago. One of the only concessions to more modern times has been the comparatively small increases in the price of a “dog” over the years. In 1918 the price was five cents per hot dog. With few price hikes over the years, the current price is $2.25 for one hot dog, complete with any combination of toppings, mustard, relish, onions, or the “secret sauce.”



Landmark sign

The large neon Coney Island sign itself has an interesting history. It was first installed in 1938, in an era when neon signs were much more prevalent than today. Over the years, the sign deteriorated until it became almost inoperable—the “drips” of neon sauce were spotty instead of the normal constant stream. In 1975, the family decided to have the sign restored. After a period of restoration, the newly updated sign was re-installed and has continued to light up the nighttime in the area with its signature “Coney Island” logo ever since.

One modification for modern times has been the opening of a Coney Island concession at the home of the Woo Sox, Polar Park. Although located just a short distance from the original business, the Polar Park location has proven to be very popular with ballpark patrons.

The Tsagarelis clan is now in its fourth generation serving up the hot dogs that Worcester area residents love. Hopefully, this 106-year-old family business will continue to flourish for years to come.

