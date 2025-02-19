Violinist Max Hobart has enjoyed a long career in music

By Sandi Barrett

WELLESLEY – Max Hobart’s musical journey has taken him places he never could have imagined. Currently the music director and conductor for the Metrowest Symphony Orchestra, he spent 27 years with the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) as a performer and conductor. His resume includes music director of the Boston Civic Symphony, assistant concertmaster with the BSO, featured soloist with the Boston Pops, violinist with the Cleveland Orchestra, the National Symphony Orchestra, the New Orleans Symphony, and most recently the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra.

He is a fascinating man with a joyous sense of humor and an extensive list of musical credentials. Hobart’s notable performance venues include Symphony Hall, Tanglewood, Carnegie Hall, and an array of global concert tours. He has performed with brilliant conductors like Arthur Fiedler, John Williams, Seiji Ozawa, William Steinberg, and Erich Leinsdorf.

Modest origins

Growing up in an average family who worked hard and believed in the American Dream, the 88-year-old Wellesley resident’s early years were filled with school, friends, and family life. Hobart was born in Nebraska and grew up in California. He credits his mother for instilling his strong work ethic and teaching him that working hard and loving what you do is the foundation for success.

“I grew up in a blue-collar community,” he recalled. “When the musical instrument salesman came to our neighborhood, I was hoping to get a guitar like my best friend. Our heroes were Roy Rogers and Gene Autry, so playing a guitar was perfect. When he got to my house all he had left for me was a violin. With my mother’s persuasion, I practiced every day.” This dedication to his craft and an inherent talent swept him to the top of the symphonic mountain.

As he progressed along his musical journey, honing his skills in community orchestra performances, he was inspired by playing next to professional musicians. One early career highlight included a bit part playing a violist in the 1956 musical drama movie “The Benny Goodman Story.”

An amazing ride

Hobart’s career has taken him on an amazing ride. He recalled one of his favorite experiences as a conductor was jumping into a pre-planned program with no time to practice. “Three hours before a Tanglewood concert I got a call to fill in for John Williams who was ill. The orchestra was sympathetic to my stepping in at the last minute and they played wonderfully for me in front of a crowd of 10,000 people.” It was a testament not only to Hobart’s talent, but also to how much his peers loved and admired him.

Humorous instances dotted the onstage landscape of Hobart’s time as first chair violinist. “I was at Carnegie Hall with the BSO. Seiji Ozawa was conducting Brahms Symphony Number Two and I broke my E string,” Hobart recalled. “I was so nervous with 3,000 people watching me restring my violin. I started tuning it up and the string broke again! At this point Ozawa was laughing at my plight. I finally traded with the second violin so they could fix the string.” The show must go on.

Advice for older amateur musicians

Are you considering bringing out your dusty musical instrument from the closet? “The best advice I have for a senior wanting to play music is to pick up an inexpensive instrument and practice,” said Hobart. “Many of our musicians played in high school and are now retired and playing in the MSO.”

When you love your craft/job/hobby with so much passion, it is easy to see why musicians gather together to serenade us with joyful harmonious notes. We are fortunate to have a music director of Max Hobart’s caliber conducting his way into the hearts of Central Massachusetts.

The Metrowest Symphony Orchestra’s schedule is available at https://metrowestsymphony.org/. Its concerts are held at the Dwight Performing Arts Center at Framingham State University. The orchestra is comprised of a talented group of professional and amateur musicians who are dedicated to providing an exceptional symphonic experience. Musicians are encouraged to reach out to the MSO if they are interested in auditioning. There is an ongoing need for string players.

“Listening to music is like reading a good book,” said Hobart. “The more you read it, the more nuances you discover.”

