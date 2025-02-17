Meet the former ‘SNL’ cast members from Massachusetts

By Sharon Oliver

REGION – Cast members of the sketch comedy TV show “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) have been tickling audiences’ funny bones for decades due to their heavy roster of comedians. Some like Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, and Tina Fey have gone on to become household names and star in box office hits. Others have sadly fallen into a dark hole of oblivion. Fans may have even forgotten that a few “SNL” alums are not only Massachusetts born and raised but are the face of some of the longest-running sketch show’s most memorable characters.

Original cast member

Cambridge native Jane Curtin is one of the original cast members and was one of the series’ first stars. The Emmy winner performed five years (1975-1980) as regular and appeared in many fan-favorite sketches. Curtin is perhaps best known for her role as Prymaat, matriarch of the Conehead family and was the first female to anchor the popular Weekend Update segment. She is also known for playing the foil to John Belushi and Gilda Radner.

Nancy Carell hails from Cohasset and was part of the cast from 1995 to 1996. The Boston College alum, who married fellow comedic actor Steve Carell in 1995, performed under her maiden name, Walls. While at “SNL,” Carell was known for her impression of CNN anchor Bobbie Battista, who died of cancer in 2020.

Lexington hometown girl Rachel Dratch appeared on “SNL” for seven seasons (1999 to 2006). She attended William Diamond Middle School and Lexington High School and has admitted to being the “class clown type.” The bubbly actress/comedian is best remembered for her depressed persona, Debbie Downer, who often managed to bring down the mood of other people. Dratch continues to make appearances highlighting her distinct New England accent in ads like the 2020 Hyundai Superbowl commercials which also featured Chris Evans, John Krasinski and David “Big Papi” Ortiz.

Anthony Michael Hall starred in 1980s cult classics like “The Breakfast Club” and “Sixteen Candles,” but the West Roxbury native was also a primetime player on “SNL” from 1985 to 1986 when he was just 17. Reportedly, Hall found the environment to be far more competitive than he expected. He was not the only actor dismissed after only one season. Joan Cusack, Randy Quaid, Terry Sweeny, Danitra Vance and future Iron Man Robert Downey, Jr. were also shown the exit.

Breakout star

Born in Newton but raised in Burlington, Amy Poehler became a breakout star during and following her eight-year (2001 to 2008) tenure but started out as a featured performer. “SNL” alum Tina Fey had been trying to recruit Poehler for years. The pair hilariously co-anchored the Weekend Update desk and Poehler turned in a ton of impressions as Hillary Clinton. The 2008-2009 premiere opened with Fey as Sarah Palin and Poehler as Clinton.

A prolific writer, Poehler co-wrote the sketch with Seth Meyers with added jokes from Fey. “SNL” has seen its ups and downs over the years but Poehler, Fey and Maya Rudolph were among its biggest stars who helped shift the series into featuring more females.

Milton native Jenny Slate also had a short run from 2009 to 2010. Slate is infamous for dropping an f-bomb live on air during her “Biker Chick Chat” sketch. She did impersonations of Lady Gaga, Hoda Kotb, Ashley Olsen, Olympia Snowe and Kristen Stewart.

Michaela Watkins was born in Syracuse but grew up in Wellesley. She graduated from Wellesley High School and Boston University where she studied theater and acting. Watkins, another performer for one season (2008 to 2009) was behind memorable impressions of Hoda Kotb and Barbara Walters. Since leaving “SNL,” Watkins has had recurring roles in other television series like “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and appeared in films like “The Back-up Plan.”

