Visit Old Sturbridge Village for a step back in time

By Sharon Oliver

Contributing Writer

STURBRIDGE – Whenever one feels the urge to unplug from the busyness of modern times, a trip to Old Sturbridge Village in the picturesque town of Sturbridge may be the ticket. Old Sturbridge Village is a recreation of rural New England during the 1790s through 1830s and is one of the largest villages in the state, covering 200 acres of the last vestiges of colonialism.

The living museum has over 50 buildings, some of which were moved from other parts of New England and contain historically accurate furnishings and artifacts. There are also five gardens, historical exhibits, heritage-breed animals, and costumed historians acting out the jobs and tasks from the time period while answering any questions asked of them.

Old Sturbridge Village is divided into three main sections.

The Countryside

Freeman Farmhouse – a typical New England farm of approximately 70 acres with a barn, outbuildings, and fields

Blacksmith Shop—a shop where farm implements and other hardware were made and repaired and horses and oxen were shod

Bixby House —home of the blacksmith

Cooper Shop—where wooden barrels, buckets, and pails were made

Pottery Shop—potters made useful items out of local clay, such as milk pans, mugs, crocks, flowerpots, and mixing bowls

District School —one-room school

Covered Bridge—Covered bridges extended the longevity of wooden bridges in the harsh New England weather

The Center Village

Friends Meetinghouse—a meetinghouse of the Religious Society of Friends , known as Quakers

Center Meetinghouse—churches often served as a location for town meetings, elections, lectures, and political events

Tin Shop—tin imported from England was used to make an array of household goods

Salem Towne House—a prosperous farmer’s home

Law Office—a small, free-standing office of a lawyer

Parsonage —home of a minister and his family

Asa Knight Store—a country store, transported from its original location in Vermont

Thompson Bank—a bank that was originally located in Thompson, Connecticut

Fenno House—a historic house with exhibits that highlight domestic textile production

Fitch House—a residence exhibit that highlights children and family life

Small House—a small home based on those of less affluent families and renters, which was built from scratch at the village using period-appropriate techniques.

Printing Office

Cider Mill—a horse-powered mill used for the production of hard cider

Shoe Shop—a historic ten-footer, which was a small backyard shop structure built in the 18th and 19th centuries in New England to serve as a shoemaker’s shop.

Town Pound—for the confinement of livestock found wandering loose

Bullard Tavern—an early 19th-century tavern room

The Stagecoach—a stagecoach marked “Hartford & Worcester” which makes trips through Center Village

Mill Neighborhood

This neighborhood has a gristmill with waterpower to turn a 3,000-pound millstone for grinding grain. The sawmill is a working replica of an “up-and-down” sawmill powered by a reaction-type waterwheel and the Carding Mill is a water-driven facility used to prepare wool for spinning.

Tami B wrote on Tripadvisor: “What a terrific experience! The characters were friendly and happy to share their knowledge as well as encouraging picture-taking. The grounds were clean and well-maintained for walking. Restrooms were clean, and easily accessible and available at various spots along the exhibits. You would really need 4 to 5 hours to see everything. We would definitely go back!”

A trip to Old Sturbridge Village is a must for anyone, young or old, interested in learning more about what New England colonial life was like 200 years ago or just to escape from the hustle and bustle of these modern times if only for a moment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Berkshires offer a lot of attractions for a quick getaway trip

Massachusetts snowmobile trail system stretches across the state

Where to eat, stay, and play for a getaway at Patriot Place