Autumn farm fun for the entire family

REGION – It is fall and time to plan a local farm stand visit. Pack up the mini-van and pick fat pumpkins, bounce along on tractor-pulled hayrides, and savor iconic spiced apple cider doughnuts. It is the perfect way to spend an afternoon hanging out with your grandkids.

Orchards are open seasonally and hours vary. Check their websites before heading out on your autumn adventure.

Wojcik’s Farm, Blackstone

A popular attraction at Wojcik’s Farm is racing through the corn maze. Afterwards, pick your own pumpkin and a nosh on classic cider doughnuts. On-site food trucks, adult cider, vendors, games, and activities for the kiddos round out your day at the farm.

Connors Farm, Danvers

Spend a fun-filled day with your grandchildren at Connors Farm. Down at the farm you can ride the Putnamville Railroad or plot your way out of the dinosaur corn maze. There is a ropes course, hayrides, pedal carts, and more. Spooky nighttime autumnal happenings include a flashlight maze adventure and an after dark trip through their haunted fields.

Hanson’s Farm, Framingham

The joy of wandering through a sunflower field is an unforgettable experience. At Hanson’s Farm, you can take a hayride out to the two-acre sunflower field and immerse yourself in these colorful giants. If you are looking for something a little more adventurous, try navigating your way out of their challenging corn maze.

The little ones will love the farm animals and the ice cream bus. Everyone in your group can enjoy the lawn games and delicious apple cider doughnuts.

Carlson Orchards, Harvard

Carlson Orchards is known for their exceptional apple cider. When you head off to the farm, they offer a variety of pick your own fruit options. Additionally, their cut your own sunflowers is a fun, seasonal event.

After working hard in the fields, grab a seat in the Cider Barn for a hard cider or soft kiddo version of this tasty beverage. Order one of their flatbread pizzas and call it dinner. Don’t forget to grab a bag of apple cider doughnuts for the ride home.



Smolak Farm, North Andover

Tractor pulled hayrides and an exciting array of farm animals are two of the highlights for exuberant youngsters. Experience the wonder of watching a child stretching their hand out to feed a nibbling goat. Children of all ages need to lean into exploring farm life. Of course, your visit must include munching on iconic apple cider doughnuts and other freshly baked goodies. They are the highlight of a day on the farm.

Tougas Family Farm, Northborough

Setting out on an adventure to find the perfect pumpkin in the patch is a wonderful tradition to have with your grandkids. Of course, you will probably be tasked with carrying the heaviest pumpkin back to the car! At Tougas Family Farm you will find the classic apple cider doughnuts, but they also whip up fabulous pumpkin doughnuts. A delicious twist on the ‘everything pumpkin spice’ season.

The meandering barnyard path takes you past scampering goats, aloof alpacas, and wooly sheep. Pick up a bag of animal feed from their store and make a bunch of new furry friends.



Honey Pot Hill Orchards, Stow

Honey Pot Hill Orchards has lots of activities to explore. Take a hayride around the acreage. Enjoy the barnyard animals—pigs, mini ponies, goats, rabbits, and other farm critters. Explore one of three different mazes—Big Green Monster Maze, Little Hedge Maze, and Tunnel Maze.

The cider doughnuts and caramel apples are sweet seasonal treats, must-haves to complete your autumn farm day adventure.



Shelburne Farm, Stow

The John Deere Combine Climber at Shelburne Farm is a huge hit with the truck enamored crowd. Climbing to the top then sliding down can burn up young energy and work off a few delicious warm cider doughnuts. Round out your visit with a hayride and a trip around the barnyard animal enclosures.



Parlee Farms, Tyngsboro

Enjoy a classic fall farm experience at Parlee Farms. Acres of pumpkins where you can select the perfect one for your jack-o-lantern. Their farm animals are ready to nibble a tasty treat from your hand. Tractor rides and fresh cider doughnuts make your visit complete.

