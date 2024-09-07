Central Massachusetts breweries offer unique drinking and dining experiences

By Sandi Barrett

REGION – The craft beer explosion is taking over the bar scene across the country. Warehouse breweries, summer beer gardens, and satellite brewpubs are popping up everywhere in central Massachusetts. Exploring unique craft beers in your own backyard has never been easier.

Altruist Brewing Company, Sturbridge

Altruist Brewing overlooks the Quinebaug River in the old mill complex. On a beautiful summer night, the outdoor spaces are filled with happy guests enjoying their citrusy New England IPA H8zed & Confewzed or their rich, Bourbon Barrel aged Stout, Just Deviate.



Bites: A menu of pub favorites is available and guests are welcome to BYOF (Bring Your Own Food).



Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, Worcester

Located near Goldstar Boulevard, Greater Good offers guests a unique beer experience. The imperial beer style produces a “big beer” both in terms of bold flavors and a higher ABV (alcohol by volume). Expect flavors that will wow you. Sip their Imperial Hazy New England IPA, Pulp Daddy, or the seasonal Gigantic Gingerbread, an Imperial Gingerbread Ale and you will taste the boldness.



Bites: Their menu has a variety of tacos, burgers, salads, and a decadent FudGGy Brownie.



Lookout Farm Brewing & Cider Company, South Natick

Since 1651 Lookout Farm has been a working farm. Today, you can still enjoy the farm experience with pick-your-own events and cider donuts, but the real draw is the beer and hard cider. The beautiful outdoor seating is enhanced by a summer concert series where you can sip and dine under the stars.

Bites: The taproom offers interesting sandwiches and other bites plus a Saturday and Sunday brunch.



Lost Shoe Brewing and Roasting Company, Marlborough

Lost Shoe, a reference to Marlborough’s industrial past as a center for shoe manufacturing, is a charming cafe/taproom that offers beverages morning, noon, and night. Interesting craft beers like the Speciale Belge, This Could Have Been an Email, with notes of caramel and a banana bread finish, stretch your beer repertoire in a fun direction. Their 2022 US Open Beer Championship Gold Medal märzen, Main Street March, is a delightfully drinkable amber lager.

Bites: Lost Shoe offers a nibbles menu and welcomes guests to enjoy delivery or take out from local restaurants.



Moon Hill Brewing, Gardner

Sour beer fans (yes, it’s intentional) will enjoy this unique concoction, Candy Mountain, Charlie! The fruity flavors rotate offering something new and tasty seasonally. True IPA fans will enjoy the bitter notes of their English Facelift IPA. Bring on the hops!



Bites: Moon Hill Brewing offers a full restaurant menu, everything from pub grub to plated entrees.



Night Shift Brewing, Natick

In conjunction with Level99, a social gaming playground, Night Shift Brewing has opened a taproom, kitchen, and beer hall adjoining the gaming space. Offering the same great draft beers as their Everett taproom, guests can enjoy their American Lager, Night Shift Light Lime, to stay in top gaming form. Alternatively, the Night Shift Whirlpool, is a refreshing New England Pale Ale for the win.



Bites: Detroit style pizza, Wagyu burgers, and assorted other nibbles grace the elevated pub grub menu.



Start Line Brewing Co, Hopkinton

When you enter Start Line‘s spacious taproom, the charming decor pairs perfectly with a fabulous beer. But venture further to the large back patio area to enjoy your Hop Loaded Mosaic IPA. Their Hazelnut Cold Brew Coffee Stout is the perfect blend between coffee and dark beer.

Bites: Start Line offers a menu of BBQ, sandwiches, and burgers; everything you want to enjoy with a great beer, including one of Olivia’s Whoopie Pies.

IPAs, porters, lagers, and other beer styles sport more than just cute names on a can; they are liquid gold nurtured by artisan brewers who love their craft. Taste testing these unique brews will lead you to what may become your favorite local gathering spot.

