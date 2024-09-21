South Shore Village & Golf Club offers the benefits of Cape living without the traffic

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI – South Shore Village & Golf Club in beautiful South Kingstown, Rhode Island has been open since 2016. The construction of 55-plus homes has been developed in phases.

Over 200 houses have been built, and another 80 or so are still to be built. By the end of construction, a total of 303 houses will be completed on 286 acres with a golf course.

It offers a community center with pools and a fitness center. The houses are detached two-bedroom, two-bath condos with two-car garages and full basements.

And only 10 minutes from the beach! All the benefits of Cape Cod without all the Cape traffic.

Plus, no bidding wars and transparent pricing.

Please visit their website at www.southshorevillageri.com.