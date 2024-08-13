Many ‘Wizard of Oz’ cast members had Massachusetts connections

By Sharon Oliver

REGION – Every living generation is familiar with the 1939 film classic “The Wizard of Oz” and how Dorothy and her family, albeit as alter egos in the Land of Oz, were transported from their Kansas home. Interestingly, some of the cast members were either natives of, educated in, or worked in Massachusetts. L. Frank Baum had no way of knowing his popular children’s book would finally be adapted into a movie after several attempts at making that happen. He died in 1919 after suffering a stroke.

Also, who could have guessed so many of the actors would hail from Massachusetts? The state can be proud to claim the following people as one of their own.

The Scarecrow

Ray Bolger played the part of the Scarecrow, one of the most prominent characters in the movie. Born in Fall River in 1904, Bolger was raised in a family of performers. He attended school in the Codman Square section of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Auntie Em

Clara Blandick rose to stardom for her portrayal as the caring Auntie Em. The daughter of a ship captain, Blandick was born aboard an American ship in Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong, but grew up in Quincy. On April 15, 1962, suffering from years of failing eyesight and severe arthritis pain, she returned home from Palm Sunday church services, laid out her resume and press clippings that covered her acting career. Blandick then took an overdose of sleeping pills, tied a plastic bag over her head, and laid down on the sofa. She left a suicide note which read:

“I am now about to make the great adventure. I cannot endure this agonizing pain any longer. It is all over my body. Neither can I face the impending blindness. I pray the Lord my soul to take. Amen.”

Wicked Witch of the West

No one can forget Margaret Hamilton and her broomstick-chasing antics as the wicked witch of the West. Although the actress was not from Massachusetts, she did attend Wheelock College and later taught kindergarten at the Rindge Technical School in Cambridge.

Oz

Frank Morgan, the great Oz himself, was born in New York City but he became a member of Boston’s Castle Square Theater before testing his fate in Hollywood.

Tin Man

Jack Haley, a native of Nahant, stole everyone’s heart as the Tin Man. He was hired for the role of the Tin Man, originally meant for Buddy Ebsen, after Ebsen’s allergic reaction from inhaling the aluminum powder in his silver face makeup caused him to bow out.

Munchkins

Several of the Munchkins, many of whom outlived all of the major cast members, were also from Massachusetts.

Munchkin City Father

Billy Curtis was born in Springfield in 1909. Aside from playing a Munchkin, he also starred alongside Clint Eastwood in the 1973 western flick High Plains Drifter as Mordecai. He was also the fast-food chain McDonald’s Mayor McCheese.

Lollipop Guild member

Lynn native Jerry Maren played the green-garbed guy who handed Dorthy (Judy Garland) a lollipop. Maren was a teenager when he shot his scenes.

Lullaby League member

Olga Nida Carmena Nardone was born in Newton in 1921 and “The Wizard of Oz” was her only screen appearance. Following her promotional appearance on a Munchkinland-themed float in the 1939 Rose Parade, she returned to Massachusetts and resumed her local dancing career.

The Barrister

Lynn native Clarence Herbert Bliss worked steadily in Hollywood from the 1920s through the 1960s. He played the barrister in “The Wizard of Oz.” In one of his interviews, Bliss recalled how his father left the family upon realizing his son’s short stature and how the family lived in awful poverty. Before becoming an actor, Bliss sold newspapers to help make ends meet.

