Massachusetts ranked one of top states for LGBTQ+ retirees

By Colin McCandless, Contributing Writer

REGION – October marks the start of LGBT History Month, a time to honor and recognize the achievements of LGBT icons, and Massachusetts has cause to celebrate its own progressive accolade this year after being named the fourth best state in the country for LGBTQ+ retirees.

The 2023 report rankings, published in Retirement Living, examined various factors such as local laws, percentage of the population over 65, percentage of the population that identify as LGBTQ+, average home costs and cost of living.

Legal protections

Massachusetts received high marks for its legal protections including becoming the first state to legalize gay marriage in 2004. The legislature has also enacted laws prohibiting discrimination in employment, housing, credit and public accommodations based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. It was further recognized for its premier healthcare facilities, which ban healthcare discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity and prohibit insurance companies from denying transgender transition-related healthcare from coverage.

These protections have taken on particular significance in light of the raft of anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been introduced and passed in state legislatures nationwide in 2023 threatening to undermine LGBTQ+ rights, highlighted by those banning or restricting gender-affirming care among transgender and non-binary youth. On June 30, the Supreme Court decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis dealt a major blow to LGBTQ+ public accommodations protections when it found that a website designer had a First Amendment right to refuse service to same-sex customers. How future court cases surrounding this issue will play out in individual states remains unclear, but it sets a precedent that could open the door to more LGBTQ+ discrimination.

Advocating for LGBTQIA+ older adults



What is clear is that in Massachusetts, LGBTQ+ retirees have strong advocates striving to make the state a safe and positive place to grow older. The LGBTQIA+ Aging Project, part of Fenway Institute at Fenway Health in Boston, helps elder care services work toward improving inclusivity for LGBTQIA+ older adults. They collaborate with senior centers to consult on best practices for program planning and outreach engagement to help create welcoming and inclusive programming for LGBTQIA+ older adults. The Aging Project also champions and promotes elder care policy changes that benefit LGBTQIA+ older adults.



“Massachusetts is one of the best states for LGBTQIA+ retirees, based on providing resources and services for LGBTQIA+ older adults,” said Aging Project Director Lisa Krinsky.

In her role as director she has testified in support of LGBTQIA+ older adults, including espousing the creation of a long-term care bill of rights for LGBTQIA+ older adults.

Krinsky noted that 10 years ago Massachusetts created the country’s first statewide commission on LGBTQIA+ aging (Massachusetts LGBT Aging Commission) to address public health, housing and legal issues affecting older LGBTQIA+ adults. Other states have since followed suit in developing their own aging commissions. In 2018, Massachusetts passed a law requiring LGBTQIA+ aging competency training for elder care service providers. The Aging Project created the training modules to fulfill the competency training.



A range of services are available to LGBTQIA+ older adults residing in Massachusetts, with 30 LGBTQIA+ community meal sites and programs offered across the state from Cape Cod to the Berkshires, according to Krinsky. These community programs provide opportunities to meet up with other LGBTQIA+ older adults and establish connections. “There is a wide variety of social groups and engagements for older LGBTQIA+ groups,” she stated. They range from in-person supper clubs and socials to virtual coffee hours and the Aging Project-hosted Zoom drop-ins. There is also the statewide initiative that created a Bereavement Support Group, led by a licensed clinical social worker specializing in bereavement issues in the LGBTQIA+ community. The group allows LGBTQIA+ individuals to grieve and process losses of a loved one in a place where they can feel safe.

A trailblazing senior housing endeavor



Awareness of state laws surrounding LGBTQ+ rights can be an important factor in an LGTBQ+ individual or family’s decision on where to retire because not every state offers legal safeguards in areas such as housing. A study conducted by UCLA’s Williams Institute School of Law found that more than 5.4 million LGBTQ adults, or roughly half of the LGBTQ population, live in states without statutory protections against sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination in housing while 7.7 million lack protections in credit.



Meanwhile Massachusetts is set to accomplish another milestone in becoming one of the most desirable places for LGBTQIA+ older adults to retire, developing the first LGBTQIA+ affirming affordable senior housing in New England. Called The Pryde, the 74-housing unit complex situated in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood will feature a 10,000 square-foot community center with a learning classroom, library and an art exhibition space. The project is slated to be completed in spring 2024.



“All these advocacy efforts are trying to ensure that across the state that there is parity and safe, welcoming and affirming care for LGBTQIA+ older adults,” explained Krinsky.



Another benefit for LGBTQ+ retirees in Massachusetts: the percentage of the population identifying as LGBTQ+ is 4.2 percent, among the highest in the nation. Additionally, it helps that the current state executive Maura Healey made history in 2022 after becoming the first LGBTQ+ person ever elected governor of Massachusetts.



In a statement provided by the governor’s office, Gov. Healey commented of the designation, “Massachusetts is proud to be a welcoming home for people from all walks of life, especially LGBTQ+ retirees. We are committed to protecting civil rights and freedom, we celebrate diversity, and we are always working hard to make our state more affordable.”

