Framingham Senior Heroes Awards recognize city’s role models

FRAMINGHAM – In this city, senior role models are not just acknowledged, they are celebrated. This year’s recipients of the third annual Framingham Senior Heroes Awards are William (Bill) Rabkin, Margaret Kelley, Norma Shulman and Peggy Holland. They have all been recognized for contributing their time and expertise within the community for public service, culture and arts, social development and health and health care.

The awards, given by the Framingham Council on Aging, recognize older residents who have given their time and energy to bring about change in a positive way in the Framingham community and beyond. Any Framingham resident, age sixty and older, can be nominated.

A passion for politics

Norma Shulman said she had no idea that she was nominated for the Framingham Senior Heroes award. She moved to Framingham in 1975 and cannot recall a time when she wasn’t involved in her community and the PTO.

“I have always been the type of person, that when something needs ‘doing’ I jump right in,” said Shulman. “I fought hard to get community members informed and involved in town elections, raise funds for schools and other things, which continues today.”

“I am also involved in many campaigns, local, state and national,” she explained. “And I put great effort into voter registration, including high school students who are eligible to preregister. I would love to see a ninety-nine percent turnout in elections. If you don’t participate, your voice isn’t represented in the vote,” emphasized Shulman.

She continues her quest to get people to not only vote, but run for office, support issues like getting funds for school programs, new buildings, gun safety and more. From volunteering with the PTO, Shulman’s work has certainly evolved. She is currently the co-chair of the Mass Democratic Party’s Woman’s Outreach Committee, which sponsors programs regarding women’s rights, issues and candidates. She is being recognized in the Public Service category.

“I am truly honored to be receiving this award for doing what is right and what is needed,” said Shulman. “If more people got involved because I reached out to them, that would be a badge of accomplishment.”

Compassion and concern

Margaret (Meg) Kelley received the Framingham Senior Heroes Award in the Social Development category. She has been very involved at the BLOCKS Preschool and has volunteered in several capacities with St. Bridget’s Parish and Framingham History Center.

“Meg is so passionate about working on the House Tour each year in May. She has an eye for detail and does a terrific job with the Patron’s Party the night before this well-attended annual event held the weekend after Mother’s Day,” said Laura Rankin, Director of Programs and Education at the Framingham History Center.

After retiring from teaching first grade for thirty years at the McCarthy School in Framingham, the Director of BLOCKS preschool asked her to work on the school’s accreditation effort. She also was involved in the incoming kindergarten screening. At St. Bridget’s Parish, she volunteered at their food pantry for twenty years.

“I am usually quite happy to be in the background. I am so humbled and honored to be receiving this award. When I got the call, I was so surprised that I had to sit down. My parents instilled in us the need to be compassionate and concerned for others,” said Kelley.

Improving community health

Peggy Holland received the Framingham Senior Heroes Award in the Health or Health Care category. She volunteers at First Parish in Wayland’s Meals for Families program, the REACH program for domestic violence, Literacy Unlimited at the Framingham Public Library and is instrumental in the well being of those at Call2 Talk, a suicide and crisis lifeline.

“I have been doing volunteer work forever and I find it very satisfying,” said Holland. “It’s not something I expected an award for but I am so pleased.”

Keeping the public informed

William (Bill) Rabkin was recognized in the Culture/Arts category. He has been very involved since 2009 with Access Framingham TV, the city’s public access media center. There, he produces, creates and directs television programs for distribution over Access Framingham’s cable channels and/or streaming live on YouTube and other platforms.

“I’m known as the video guy for non-profits,” he noted. “I am very pleased to be honored and recognized not only by the Council on Aging but also the Framingham History Center and Temple Beth Am. I’ve trained a lot of people, and this helps to enrich the community,” said Rabkin.

When the pandemic hit, all the production was switched to Zoom, which Rabkin learned quickly. He said he felt good knowing that those in other locations could still participate in programs. In addition, speakers that he was videotaping did not have to live locally anymore.

How the awards began

The Framingham Senior Heroes Awards program was the brainchild of Glenda Thomas, who is on the Council on Aging Board. It was born out of the Covid pandemic when seniors were separated from loved ones and she and other committee members wanted to give the community members some hope.

“We are finding our hidden gems within the community from a senior standpoint who do so much to enrich our lives embracing inclusivity and diversity,” said Thomas. “I thought this award would be a terrific way to recognize them for what they’ve done. Framingham is what it is today because of our seniors.”