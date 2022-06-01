AARP Massachusetts shines a light on 50+ Bay Staters who give back

BY MIKE FESTA, STATE DIRECTOR, AARP MASSACHUSETTS

As the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families. As such, AARP is excited to shine a light on 50+ Massachusetts residents who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in their community. We are now accepting nominations for our 2022 AARP Massachusetts Andrus Award for Community Service. Named after our founder: Ethel Percy Andrus, the AARP Andrus Award for Community Service honors 50+ Bay Staters who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members. In addition, the award recipient will be granted $2,500 to donate to a non-profit of their choosing. Please note, the person does NOT have to be an AARP member or volunteer, but they do have to live in Massachusetts.

Nominations will be evaluated by the AARP Massachusetts State Office based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers.

AARP Massachusetts Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Nominee must be 50 years or older.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.

The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.

Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.

This is not a posthumous award.

The application deadline is July 15, 2022 and the award recipient will be announced in early fall and then honored at our 2022 Annual Andrus Awards Ceremony. The AARP Andrus Award Ceremony is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society.

Please contact the AARP Massachusetts State Office at (866) 448-3621 or go to www.aarp.org/ma for further information and a nomination form.

