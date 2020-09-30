We want to put the spotlight on You!

We believe that everyone has something unique about them, a personal story that should be shared so others can learn, be entertained or inspired. Or perhaps there is a loved one in your family whose story is just so amazing that it deserves to be shared so it will not be forgotten.

Are you an avid volunteer in your community or have an unusual hobby or passion? Perhaps you have just retired from a long career or have successfully launched into a second “act”? Do people ever tell you that your life story is just so interesting and unique that someone should write about you?

Then we’d like the chance to share your story with our readers! Please send a short email to Bonnie Adams at news@communityadvocate.com describing why you would make a great profile. If chosen, we will have a writer contact you and do an interview. We will then share your life story with our readers in an upcoming issue of the Fifty Plus Advocate.