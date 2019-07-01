Marlborough Trailblazers group provides outings for active seniors

By Nance Ebert, Contributing Writer

Marlborough – “The Trailblazers group is made up of seniors who work together to develop a program of activities throughout the year to meet the needs of more active seniors,” said Sue Dolesh, one of the Trailblazers members who have been instrumental in helping to bring this concept to the Marlborough Senior Center.

Activities include walking, hiking, golf, zip lining, horseback riding and miniature golf. When someone from the group makes a suggestion, the group investigates to see if this would be a good fit.

The group is modeled after one that is ongoing at the Southborough Senior Center that started five years ago.

“They were groundbreaking in that there was nothing like it in the area and was fully supported by their director,” Dolesh explained. “Not everyone chooses to participate in every activity and, although we only began our group here in Marlborough in April, the response has been awesome.”

Upcoming activities are published in the bulletin. There are three upcoming activities: a two- mile walk at Memorial Forest Trail in Sudbury on May 15; miniature golf at Mini Golf at Putts and More in Holliston May 28; and hiking a portion of Bay Circuit Trail in Concord June 12.

All of these events include a snack or lunch following the activity.

The levels of the activities are rated as easy, moderate or challenging so that those wishing to sign up can have a good idea of the skill need to participate. Most activities have no cost or a minimal fee.

“We always insist of safety first and that is why we have those that sign up fill out a waiver that includes an emergency contact,” said Dolesh.

The Marlborough Trailblazers have already had two activities. The first was to walk around Gates Pond in Hudson and the second one was a walk around Walden Pond. There were almost 20 participants at each event and the feedback was extremely positive.

“I saw how successful this was in Southborough and worked really hard to get it here. I felt this void could be fulfilled and so far, I have been right,” said Dolesh.

“I am so proud of Sue. There was such a need for something like this here and I now hear a lot of positive feedback from Marlborough Trailblazer participants, who are so excited,” said Senior Center Program Coordinator Lisa Martino.

Sign up for all of the activities at the Senior Desk at the Marlborough Senior Center, 40 New St. For more information, contact the Senior Center at 508-485-6492.